5 Dollar Tree Finds Worth Buying For Your Garage
There isn't much you can get for a buck these days. Like many retailers, Dollar Tree had to increase prices because of inflation, breaking its longstanding "everything for a dollar" tradition. However, this is still one of the most affordable stores for essentials and basic finds, and you can still get plenty of bang for your bucks.
There's always something new to discover on Dollar Tree shelves, some of which might make helpful additions to your home garage. The store sells a pretty big variety, from motor oil to lighting to storage bins. Whether you're using your garage for extra storage, as a workshop, or as a crash pad for your teens, a few minor upgrades can help you get more from your space. Granted, you can likely find higher-quality goods elsewhere, but they'll also cost a lot more. If you don't need the best of the best and just want simple solutions, Dollar Tree can be your go-to. Here are five Dollar Tree finds for your garage that are highly affordable compared to name-brand counterparts, bearing in mind that prices and availability can vary by store.
Handheld vacuum cleaner
For quick clean-ups at your workbench or in forgotten corners, Dollar Tree sells a handheld vacuum you won't mind using for dirt and messes. It's small and compact enough to handle minor cleanups in the garage, saving you the trouble of breaking out the shop vac or using your precious household vacuum cleaner for dirty jobs.
Many handheld vacuums like this one are cordless and run on rechargeable batteries. This one is corded, which means you don't have to worry about a dead battery slowing you down. It also comes with a brush head cleaning attachment, a flexible hose, and a hard nozzle to tackle different sorts of jobs. Is it the most powerful vacuum in its class? Probably not. Can it clean up the dirt in the car floorboard from your son's baseball cleats or the sawdust on your workbench from your latest woodworking creation? Absolutely. And at $7, it's a pretty cheap investment that fits within most budgets.
Three-blade foldable LED light
In the past, if you wanted a multidirectional LED work light for your garage, you had to buy a standalone device that came with its own stand. Nowadays, there are similar LED worklights that screw into a normal overhead light fixture. There's no need to buy and install a separate fixture. If you want good, multidirectional lighting in your garage, it's as easy as screwing in a lightbulb.
Dollar Tree offers one example of this type of lightbulb. Instead of a single bulb, the light has three separate panels, each one dotted with bright LED lights. From below, the light resembles a ceiling fan. But instead of circulating air, it allows you to shine a bright light where you need it. Each panel is independent of the others, meaning you can adjust its angle even if you leave the others as-is. It's easy to install and use, and since it only costs $5, it's a cheap garage upgrade that can make an instant difference in your space.
Ring light mini party speaker
If you like to whistle while you work, this Ring light mini party speaker will be your backup vocals. This desktop-sized speaker uses a Bluetooth connection to stream music from your phone or other device. A top handle makes it easy to carry, while its compact size is lightweight (under half a pound) and allows you to store it just about anywhere.
Unlike basic Bluetooth speakers, this one includes colorful lights that dance to the beat of the music. You can stream music from your phone or tune into your favorite radio station. There's also an option to pair two speakers simultaneously, in case you have a larger garage or want the music to carry on outdoors. It's cordless and runs on a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't have to be close to a power source to use it. This one is significantly cheaper than the larger party speakers on wheels it resembles, priced at just $7.
Wi-Fi smart bulb
Smart home gadgets are everywhere these days, especially when it comes to lighting. Even Dollar Tree has taken note of the smart home movement, and added Wi-Fi smart bulbs to its shelves. These bulbs are sold individually and include the option to shine in natural tones (think white or daylight) or in a variety of colors like blue, red, and green. You can control the light from an app on your smartphone, like turning the light on or off or setting automatic timers and schedules. Like most smart bulbs, this one also pairs to popular smart home hubs, like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Many smart home lightbulbs cost upward of $30 for a pack of four. Whether you've never used a smart bulb and want to see what the fuss is about or just want to save a little money, you can get Dollar Tree's version of a smart bulb for $5 each.
6-Foot extension cord with three outlets
Dollar Tree might not be the first place that comes to mind when you need an extension cord, but when you consider that extension cords from places like Walmart can cost as much as $12 (and much more for longer, heavy-duty cords), it may start sounding like a viable option. No matter what you're doing in your garage, there's always a need for an extra extension cord or two, and this is a cheap and easy way to have a few on hand when that time comes.
Dollar Tree's basic 6-foot extension cord is just $2 and comes with three outlets, doubling as an extension cord and a power strip. It's not heavy duty, nor does it come with any special features, like on/off switches or outdoor usage guarantees. This offers the bare minimum function at a bare minimum price. The retailer also carries longer extension cords, like a 15-foot cord for $8 or a 25-foot cord for $10. Some are rated for indoor and outdoor use, but always check the packaging to know for sure (and avoid any nasty surprises).