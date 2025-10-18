The Cheap Dollar Tree Find That Helps Keep Your Garage's Workbench Neat While Adding Storage

To manage your expectations, these stacking bins are not the most highly rated items from Dollar Tree. They have an average rating of 3.8 stars from just over 25 customers. However, you may be able to look past it if you're on a budget and have very specific storage needs. Among happy customers, some people mentioned using them for organizing their stocks for small businesses, storing their craft supplies, and even as a guinea pig enclosure. As for garage management, one person said it was useful for storing small items like nails, nuts, and bolts.

That said, some common negative feedback included issues with stacking due to a lack of a latching mechanism. One person also shared that there's not enough room to put a hand in it to grab things when it does manage to stack. In addition, one person also cautioned that it's not ideal for organizing things like canned goods due to the height.

Should you be on an even tighter budget, you'd be interested to know that there are a ton of people who are looking for ways to dispose of their extra Milwaukee packout bins, which can fulfill the same purpose. But take note, while they can stack, you won't be able to reach inside them while they're on top of each other, so it's not ideal for things you use often.