The Cheap Dollar Tree Find That Helps Keep Your Garage's Workbench Neat While Adding Storage
In many ways, our garages can feel like the Wild Wild West. Unlike other areas of our home with clearer functions, there's a wide variety of ways we utilize our garage space. Apart from storing cars, one of the most common ways we tend to use this space is as storage. However, as we keep on adding new tools and work on more projects, it can get increasingly difficult to keep everything in order, especially for smaller items. When left unchecked, you could end up repurchasing a lot of things like screws, nails, or hand tools, just because you can't locate the ones you already have when you need them. To keep this from happening, one solution is snagging a couple of Stack Them Up Stack & Nest Plastic Bins from Dollar Tree.
Available in four colors (black, white, gray, and navy blue), these plastic bins weigh just 4.4 oz and measure 7 inches x 5 inches x 12 inches. While the actual price may vary per location, they sell for $1.50 each on the Dollar Tree website and come in sets of 24, 48, 72, 96, or 120. You can also find them in stores. However, there's no option for in-store pickup if you order online, and delivery can take up to 10 days.
Do people think these plastic bins are worth it?
To manage your expectations, these stacking bins are not the most highly rated items from Dollar Tree. They have an average rating of 3.8 stars from just over 25 customers. However, you may be able to look past it if you're on a budget and have very specific storage needs. Among happy customers, some people mentioned using them for organizing their stocks for small businesses, storing their craft supplies, and even as a guinea pig enclosure. As for garage management, one person said it was useful for storing small items like nails, nuts, and bolts.
That said, some common negative feedback included issues with stacking due to a lack of a latching mechanism. One person also shared that there's not enough room to put a hand in it to grab things when it does manage to stack. In addition, one person also cautioned that it's not ideal for organizing things like canned goods due to the height.
Should you be on an even tighter budget, you'd be interested to know that there are a ton of people who are looking for ways to dispose of their extra Milwaukee packout bins, which can fulfill the same purpose. But take note, while they can stack, you won't be able to reach inside them while they're on top of each other, so it's not ideal for things you use often.
Other unique Dollar Tree finds for organizing your garage
While not all Dollar Tree hacks are worth the money, there are a lot of affordable organization solutions that deserve another look. If you're not super sold on the shape or function of these plastic bins, Dollar Tree has a ton of other storage options for the same price of $1.50 per unit on its website. Stackable options include the Colorful Stackable Plastic Baskets, which measure 9.7 inches x 8.75 inches x 6 inches, and are sold in sets of 30.
If you need something with handles, you can get a plastic locker bin, which has variants that are rectangular or square. Should you prefer your plastic bins with lids, you can choose the Storage Essentials Translucent Plastic Storage Boxes (13.5 inches x 9.9 inches x 3.9 inches) or the slightly smaller Translucent Plastic Storage Boxes with Clip-Lock Lids (8.7 inches x 6.1 inches x 3 inches).
And if you want something that's made for your refrigerator, the retailer sells a food-safe, shatter-free Clear Acrylic Plastic Refrigerator Food Storage Bin as well. However, it's important to be mindful about storing perishables in your garage, especially since they can go bad if your garage is not well-insulated. Depending on what you need and how much you're willing to pay, Dollar Tree also offers everything from larger storage totes to buckets, snack containers, drawers, tubs, and fabric storage bins.