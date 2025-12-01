Clean Tricky Windshield Corners With This Cheap Dollar Tree Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While there are endless things to do when it comes to car maintenance, one part that can severely impact your overall experience is how clear your windshield is. For example, issues like wiper scratches, distortions, or glare can affect visibility, which in turn could lead to safety issues like accidents. Thankfully, there are several ways to make sure your windshield has minimal problems, including always keeping it clean. In 2024, TikTok user @alifebetterorganized shared multiple car-related Dollar Tree hacks, including one for your windshield. In their video, they show how the Essentials 2-in-1 Bathroom Mop Head could help reach tight windshield corners inside a vehicle.

Unless you need a lot of them, you probably want to visit a store to get your hands on them, where they cost $1.50 each. While Dollar Tree does allow free in-store pickup, you may have to wait more than a week to have it delivered. However, this might be a good option if you don't want to drive all the way there and realize it's not in stock. If you do want to order online, Dollar Tree also lets you order them in bulk with a minimum order of at least 12 pieces for $18, which doesn't sound so bad if you have multiple cars or want to keep some on-hand to use as a mop head. But, before you buy them, there are a few things you should know.