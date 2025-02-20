How To Remove Wiper Scratches From Your Car's Windshield

Ever noticed those scratches on your windshield and wondered if they seem to be getting worse every time you use your wipers? Wiper scratches may seem like a minor annoyance at first, but they can greatly interfere with visibility, especially when light reflects off them at certain angles. They can affect visibility when driving at night or during wet weather. And, if left unchecked, these marks can worsen over time.

Advertisement

These scratches often occur due to worn-out wiper blades dragging against the glass or dry wiping without fluid. On top of that, grit and debris trapped between the wiper blades and the glass can essentially act like sandpaper, creating scratches over time. The good news? If the damage is minor, you can remove these scratches with the right approach.

However, not all DIY methods are effective. Some can even make the damage worse. For instance, while toothpaste and baking soda are often suggested, they aren't abrasive enough to remove scratches from glass. However, one of the most effective solutions is cerium oxide. This is a professional-grade polishing compound designed for glass restoration. But, before attempting any fix, you should assess the depth of the scratch. This will help you choose the right method to restore your windshield's clarity without causing further harm.

Advertisement