7 Ryobi Air Compressor Tools You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Ryobi makes a lot of tools. If you were ever to spend an afternoon browsing through its website, you'd probably find at least a few you didn't know the company made, let alone sold. Something you won't find in stores that Ryobi sells (or at least sold once upon a time) is the humble air compressor. This tool compresses air and then allows you to use it to power tools, inflate car tires, and even clean stuff. I've long used air compressors to clean tower fans in my house by carefully blasting them with pressurized air.

There are a variety of uses for an air compressor, and there are many models on the market from top brands, along with a number of highly rated tools you can use with them. You don't commonly see air compressor stuff from Ryobi on Home Depot's shelves, and there are two primary reasons for this. The first is that Ryobi has replaced a lot of its early air compressor tools with high-pressure inflators designed for simpler use cases. Secondly, most of the brand's actual air compressors have long been discontinued, although you may find them on eBay if you're lucky.

However, if you're interested in seeing what Ryobi tools exist to inflate your basketball, car tires, air mattress, or whatever else you have, the list below contains a mixture of currently available Ryobi inflators and now-discontinued air compressors that the brand used to sell.