16 Harbor Freight Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Winter

Winter is here, bringing cold weather, snow, ice, and shorter days. While homes (and homeowners) face various challenges year-round, the winter season is a unique one. It's a time when drafty areas in your home announce themselves in the form of higher energy bills, colder rooms, and a furnace that's working harder than it should. A little snow or ice can create major slip and fall hazards, which could put you out of work. And when something goes wrong at home, the last thing you want is to have to trudge to the store through the cold, icy darkness.

Preparation and prevention are always preferable. Harbor Freight makes it easy to stock up on winter essentials to save you an extra trip to the store later. You can usually find quality basics for lower prices than at bigger hardware stores. Here are 16 winter essentials from Harbor Freight that are worth buying before you need them.