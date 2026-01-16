16 Harbor Freight Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Winter
Winter is here, bringing cold weather, snow, ice, and shorter days. While homes (and homeowners) face various challenges year-round, the winter season is a unique one. It's a time when drafty areas in your home announce themselves in the form of higher energy bills, colder rooms, and a furnace that's working harder than it should. A little snow or ice can create major slip and fall hazards, which could put you out of work. And when something goes wrong at home, the last thing you want is to have to trudge to the store through the cold, icy darkness.
Preparation and prevention are always preferable. Harbor Freight makes it easy to stock up on winter essentials to save you an extra trip to the store later. You can usually find quality basics for lower prices than at bigger hardware stores. Here are 16 winter essentials from Harbor Freight that are worth buying before you need them.
Portable LED flashlight and work light
During winter, power outages can happen no matter where you live. If you experience one, you'll be glad to have a few extra light sources within arm's reach. These portable LED flashlights are a cheap find at Harbor Freight. For $1.79, you can easily stock up on several and keep one or two in every room in the house. They're bright enough to be considered work lights and small enough to take just about anywhere.
Harbor Freight's website says that each one will run for about 48 hours. That's more than enough time to keep your house bright while waiting for the power to be restored. Each light features a built-in foldable swivel hook, allowing you to hang it from window blinds, curtain rods, cabinet handles, or wall hooks — anywhere you need hands-free illumination. There's also a magnetic base to give you more places you can mount it.
Batteries of all sizes
You can never have too many batteries. While many tools and household essentials now run on rechargeable Lithium-ion batteries, that's still not the case for everything. Chances are, you still have flashlights, remote controls, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, clocks, and even point-and-shoot cameras that still require disposable batteries. And if you have kids at home, they likely have a collection of battery-powered toys.
Harbor Freight is one of the cheapest places to find batteries in big packs. For instance, a pack of 24 AA or AAA Thunderbolt Magnum batteries costs $5.99. That's less than half the price of popular brand batteries for the same quantity. Users say these batteries are comparable to the lifespan of other brands, but for a fraction of the price. It's an affordable buy you know you're going to use, especially in winter when things like flashlights, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors might experience some extra use.
Extreme-duty tarps
Extreme cold can take a toll on your tools, vehicles, equipment, pools, spas, and anything electronic. Things freeze, break, rip, and fail faster than you expect. That's why extreme duty tarps are worth stocking up on before the first hard freeze. And if it's too late for that, the next best time is right now.
Heavy duty tarps like the ones from Harbor Freight can handle all the stuff winter throws at you. Whether you're using them to haul away snow, protect your firewood from the elements, or shield your precious lawn tools that won't fit in your climate-controlled garage, you'll run out of tarps before you run out of uses. They can also become fast, temporary fixes for drafty doors, broken windows, or small roof leaks in a pinch. Harbor Freight sells extreme duty tarps in various sizes.
Apache Weatherproof 550 Case
Winter has a way of wrecking things you thought were safe. Moisture sneaks in through the smallest gaps. Temperature swings constantly. One bad storm can turn expensive gear into junk. To protect your valuables, no matter the size or material, a weatherproof case is a smart thing to have around.
Harbor Freight offers the Apache case line, which is comparable in size and style to the more expensive Pelican cases. One example is the Apache Weatherproof 550 Case. It's watertight and dustproof, plus it protects the contents against impacts. Compared to a similar Pelican version, this case costs 68% less at $13.99. Apache cases are durable and made to withstand tough conditions. Use them to store your important documents, spare keys, cameras, electronics, or anything else you don't want to be destroyed by cold, wet weather. These cases also make great travel companions. You can use them to create your own travel emergency kits so everything stays dry and ready.
Bauer Jet Fan Blower
Blowers aren't just for leaves. Whether you need to clear a snow-covered walkway quickly or dry up a leaky mess in the basement, a powerful blower will made the work faster and lighter. A good blower can cost upward of $100, but Harbor Freight offers a more affordable option: the Bauer Jet Fan Blower, for $54.99.
This handheld blower is powerful and lightweight, with a max airspeed of 96 miles per hour. It's strong enough to clear leaves, debris, and dirt from decks, patios, walkways, and driveways. And even though it's about half the price as a Ryobi, cheaper in this case doesn't mean inferior. It's earned an average 4.6-star rating out of five stars across nearly 3,000 user reviews. Customers consistently mention the lightweight design, power, ease of use, and size as being its top qualities, and 94% of buyers say they would recommend the product.
Hardy Latex Cleaning Gloves
Some items you only need to buy once. Others, like cleaning gloves, are things you usually want to stock up on. These Hardy Latex Cleaning Gloves fall into the latter category, and at $2.99 a pack, they're cheap enough so you can have several pairs on hand (pun intended) at all times.
Winter is messy, and your hands usually take the first hit. Between the snow, ice, slush, salt, and freezing water, everyday tasks become finger-numbing chores. Even if you're not scrubbing a sink, you'll be glad to have latex cleaning gloves at your disposal. They're great for when you're cleaning muddy boots, wiping down outdoor surfaces, handling ice melt, or even moving wet firewood. They keep your hands dry and protected from the elements. Even better, use them as a base layer before donning your regular gloves to trap heat and block moisture without adding bulk. They're not just for cleaning anymore.
Carbon monoxide alarm
Where there's cold, there's usually fire. And where there's fire, there's carbon monoxide. Winter is the time of year when everything heats up: fireplaces, heaters, furnaces, candles, and generators, for example. That also means that winter is a time when carbon monoxide is a real threat, which is why a carbon monoxide alarm isn't optional. This sneaky gas is dangerous: you can't smell it, you can't see it, and the damage is already done by the time you feel something is off.
A working carbon monoxide alarm is the only way to get a clear heads-up. Harbor Freight has a carbon monoxide alarm that's battery-powered and can be mounted anywhere in your home. It works around the clock, even during power outages, and sounds a loud 85-decibel alarm when it detects unsafe carbon monoxide levels. For $19.99, you can gain peace of mind that your home's indoor air is safe. The sensor lasts for up to five years, plus the unit includes a battery, so you can start using it right away.
Self-adhesive rubber safety mat
Cold winter weather makes everything slick and hazardous. Even covered areas like porches aren't immune if you're dripping snow from your boots all the way to the door, because that water can freeze overnight.
One defense is to apply self-adhesive rubber safety mats from Harbor Freight. They create an extra layer of friction on common surfaces like steps or stoops. The rubbery tread helps to prevent slips. Lay them where ice tends to form or in high-traffic areas. Each mat at Harbor Freight is $2.49 and measures 17 inches by 4 inches — enough to provide a natural stepping stone where it counts. To install, just remove the adhesive backing and press the mat into place. The mats adhere to most surfaces, such as concrete, tile, and the running boards on your vehicle.
Wireless LED puck lights (set of 3)
In the winter, darkness is a daily problem. For many people, the sun hasn't risen when it's time to go to work. And by the time you get home, it's dark again. Shorter days, longer nights, shadowy corners, and power outages all show up at once. So if you find yourself needing an extra light in the same spaces frequently, these wireless LED stick-on lights can cure darkness fast.
Wireless lighting means no tools or effort. Just stick the light where you want it, and it stays there until you say otherwise. They're great for closets, under or inside cabinets, outdoor sheds that don't have electricity, stairways, basements, or anywhere else you could use an extra light but don't want the expense or hassle of a hard-wired connection. These lights are small but bright enough to chase away the shadows so you can see what you're doing. You can get a pack of three wireless LED lights from Harbor Freight for $9.99. Each light contains five LED lights and runs on three AAA batteries.
Vacuum storage bags
Bulky winter gear takes up space fast. You have the heavier comforters, the thicker coats, the extra blankets, and warmer clothes all taking up space in your closet. One way to contain the bulk is to use vacuum storage bags, like the ones from Harbor Freight. These bags are made to hold soft, bulky items and shrink them to a fraction of their size without damaging them. All you need is the bag and a vacuum cleaner.
These vacuum storage bags come four to a pack for $6.99. They're durable, waterproof, and airtight and can hold various clothing, bedding, or other gear. Place your items in the bag, seal it tight, and use a vacuum cleaner hose to suck out the air. The bag compresses as the air escapes, making it easier to store smaller, flatter packages compared to large, fluffy blankets and coats. These bags are reusable, plus they're see-through so you can see what's in the bag before unsealing it. As a bonus, these bags protect your items from bugs, dust, odors, and debris, keeping everything fresh until you're ready to use it.
Max Fill foam sealant
Air will find its way in and out of even the tiniest hole or crack, and you'll feel it most in winter. Once you locate the draft cracks, you can use foam sealant to fill them.
Max Fill foam sealant from Harbor Freight is quick and easy to use. It comes in a bottle and requires no prep work. Just point and fill. You can spray this instant foam around windows, doors, pipes, vents, or anywhere there's a leaky seal. This prevents cold air from pouring in and warm air from escaping. Foam filler might also help to prevent pipes from freezing. It may help to insulate crawl spaces or basements, which also lowers the risk of freezing. Instead of waiting to fix issues in the spring, you can take care of them right away. A bottle of Max Fill foam sealant is $9.99 at Harbor Freight and expands up to three times its size when applied.
Slime Tire Sealant
Winter can be brutal on tires. The chilly air can cause tire pressure to drop. Roads might be hiding sharp debris under layers of snow and salt. No one wants to be stranded in the cold because of a flat tire (it's always the worst possible moment).
This Slime Tire Sealant comes in handy year round, but it's especially important in winter so you can prevent issues and avoid waiting in the cold for help to arrive. The slime seals punctures in tires from the inside. You can plug a tire before it goes completely flat and prevent leaks from becoming worse. A bottle of Slime Tire Sealant costs $12.99 at Harbor Freight and works on tubeless and pneumatic tires, including those on cars, bicycles, tractors, ATVs, and other vehicles. Having this quick fix buys you time until you can get a tire properly plugged or replaced. This way, you might avoid getting stranded and having to brave the elements until help arrives.
HFT Epoxy Putty Stick
Cold temperatures can make materials brittle. Leaks show up when materials shrink in the cold. When you need to fix a deficit and a full replacement isn't feasible at the moment, an epoxy putty stick can provide a lifeline.
Putty sticks are easy to shape and mold with your hands. You can break or cut off what you need, then knead it in your hands to soften it. Then, just stick it to whatever hole or gap you need to fill. It can stick to just about any surface, even wet ones, and it will cure and harden in about five minutes. It's an effective emergency fix for leaking pipes, cracked PVC, loose bolts and fittings, or anything that needs a little reinforcement. Harbor Freight's epoxy putty stick retails for $6.99 and works on a wide range of materials, including wood, plastic, steel, copper, fiberglass, and more.
Duck Tread Tape
Regular surfaces like sidewalks and driveways can turn into hazards overnight in the winter. Even well-traveled areas can accumulate snow, ice, and slush. If you live in an area that's prone to freezing weather, some tread tape might make walking paths and steps safer.
Duck Tread Tape sticks directly on steps, sidewalks, ladders, ramps, garage floors, and other surfaces where people walk. It has a coarse surface to help grip shoes and boots, even when they're covered in water. A little extra traction can make a difference to help prevent falls. The tape holds up in cold weather instead of peeling the moment the temperature drops below freezing. Even better, the tape works year-round, so you can use it for things like docks and boat trailers in the summer. The tape comes in a roll, allowing you to tear off however much you need. You can get a 5 yard roll of Duck Tread Tape at Harbor Freight for $10.99.
10-person first aid kit
Part of being prepared for winter means having things on hand that can help you weather disasters of all sorts. During a snow or ice storm, for example, emergency vehicles might take longer to reach you in the event of an accident. In these cases, it's a good idea to have your own first aid kit on hand (and also know how to use it).
Harbor Freight carries a 10-person first aid kit that's packed with helpful essentials. It includes comprehensive items to treat scrapes, cuts, minor burns, and bleeding. Along with basics like bandages, gauze, and alcohol wipes, it also contains wound gel that helps prevent scarring, exam gloves, a cold compress, paper tape, and a first aid guide to help you make use of your kit. This is one of those things you might not think to buy until you need it, but will be glad to have it on hand if an emergency occurs. The 10-person kit sells for $14.99 at Harbor Freight.
DampRid Moisture Absorber
Many people say that winter air feels dry. The reality is that moisture loves to hide indoors. While most of your home's indoor air might feel less humid than normal, consider that the humidity has only relocated, not disappeared for good. Closed windows, snow-covered shoes, and wet gear add humidity where you don't want it, like inside dark cabinets or in basements or attics.
One solution is a moisture absorber, like DampRid. These containers are filled with material that pulls excess moisture from the air. And when that moist air disappears, so do the musty smells and mold risk. It's an easy, hands-free way to keep your home fresher. Even better, this dehumidifier doesn't require electricity. It's small enough to be used in compact spaces, like under sinks or in closets, without getting in the way. You can get a refillable DampRid moisture absorber at Harbor Freight for $3.99, which lasts for up to 45 days.
How We Chose These 16 Items for Winter Weather
For this round-up, we considered only items that can be found at Harbor Freight, either in store or online. Any prices mentioned are the verified online prices at the time of publishing (keep in mind that prices can vary based on location). We focused on items that would come in handy during a power outage, snowstorm, cold weather, or other winter emergencies. It was important for these items to be affordable for a wide range of budgets. The items that made the cut prioritize practicality rather than the highest quality. However, quality was still an important factor, and we gauged quality based on user ratings and reviews.