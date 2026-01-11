5 Highly Rated Flipper Zero Accessories You Can Find On Amazon

The bread and butter of this device is tackling frequencies all over the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing Flipper Zero to do a lot of unexpected things. But surprisingly, it doesn't ship with Wi-Fi support. For that, you might try the Flipper Zero Wi-Fi devboard with pre-installed Marauder Firmware, an ESP32 microcontroller similar to Arduino's smallest boards. You plug it into the top of the Flipper Zero via its GPIO pins, and away you go. The pre-installed Marauder firmware is a pen-testing (penetration testing, or white-hat hacking) suite of "offensive and defensive tools," according to its Wiki.

So what does a Wi-Fi board like this enable you to do? Marauder's own list is exhaustive: scanning Wi-Fi, monitoring packets, and some stuff — like the section on Wi-Fi attacks — that starts to get into legal gray areas. Some of these attacks are pretty inoffensive, like the Rickroll Beacon, which puts "Never Gonna Give You Up" in the device list when scanning for Wi-Fi; others, however, are definitely illegal, like the Evil Portal, which allows you to create a fake free Wi-Fi hotspot that routes someone to a phishing website to skim their credentials. Again, people do have some legitimate reasons to be concerned about the Flipper Zero, and it's up to you to use it responsibly.

It would seem this Wi-Fi devboard is best suited for people who do a lot of Wi-Fi troubleshooting. The Marauder firmware might come in handy for diagnosing network issues, whether at home or at work. Do be aware that Flipper Zero sells its own official Wi-Fi devboard for $35.