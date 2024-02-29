This Raspberry Pi Accessory Can Turn Your Flipper Zero Into A Mini Gaming Console

The Flipper Zero is a curious device that recently blew up on TikTok, garnering a lot of attention from the tech and maker communities. It's one part hacking multitool and one part Tamagotchi, with a dolphin helper that seems designed to make hacking look friendly. The description on the Flipper Zero website states that the interface is designed to express the "personality of a cyber-dolphin," and that it can be used to "explore any kind of access control system, RFID, radio protocols, and debug hardware using GPIO pins."

There are a lot of unexpected things that the Flipper Zero can do as well, such as compromising NFC keys and working as a universal infrared remote controller. It's an extremely versatile device that has a fully open-source design and is subject to a wide range of customization. Now it appears that a new module has just been released which allows you to turn it into a mini gaming console.

This new module was recently developed by Flipper Devices. It attaches to the Flipper Zero and allows you to use it as a handheld gaming machine. The device is powered by Raspberry Pi architecture, meaning that the Flipper Zero will be able to take advantage of the networking and processing power that have made the miniature computers so incredibly popular in DIY and maker spaces. Here's what it does.