5 Factory Supercharged Cars Time Has Sadly Forgotten

The mass-produced automobile as we know it has been around for over 100 years. Whether you want to go back all the way to Carl Benz's Patent-Motorwagen of 1886, which was the first car ever invented, or stick to more recognizable early mass-production vehicles like the Ford Model T from 1908, there's no way around it: Cars have been around for ages.

We've seen all manner of four-wheeled vehicles come and go over those years. Some, such as the iconic Lamborghini Miura, ended up becoming all-time classics that even the most casual gearhead will know and love. Others quickly faded into obscurity, sometimes unjustly so: A quick look at the many forgotten two-seater sports cars of past decades shows that even fun drivers' cars can end up by the wayside for some reason or another, their charms forgotten by all but the most dedicated fans (or automotive historians).

Sportiness doesn't guarantee a car's place in history, unfortunately, and neither does the presence of a power enhancement like a supercharger. Despite the supercharger's popularity as a hot rodder-approved way to add power — and its association with big-boy engines like the Hellcat HEMI — there have been many supercharged vehicles over the years that, for better or worse, have been lost to the mists of time. Here are five such cars from major manufacturers like Mazda, Toyota, and Ford.