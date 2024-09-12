4 Toyota Models With Terrible Reputations

Since it started selling cars in the U.S. in 1958, Toyota has championed the need for prioritizing the satisfaction of its customers above all. The Japanese company has consistently earned a top rank among the most reliable automakers with each model it develops. It also doesn't shy away from pushing the boundaries of innovation, as seen with the legacy of the Prius being among the first popular models that sparked interest in hybrid technology. There's no denying such strategies of carbon neutrality have clearly paid off given the car behemoth's recent financial success with a record-breaking ¥4.94 trillion ($31.9 billion) in net profit for the 2023 fiscal year.

Yet despite its size and quality of the brand, no car company is completely immune from stumbling sometimes. Even Toyota, a name that has become synonymous with affordable, dependable transportation, has experienced its fair share of mishaps along the way. Cost-cutting material features, poor quality control measures, and haphazard designs are just a few instances that have plagued some of Toyota's models over the decades. Listed below are four examples of models with terrible reputations that Toyota probably wishes it didn't share a history with, let alone a brand name.