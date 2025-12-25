5 Of The Worst-Looking Cars From The 1990s We Wouldn't Be Caught Driving Today

Looking back, the 1990s were an interesting time for the auto industry. U.S. carmakers were heading into the decade on the back of a notable slump in auto manufacturing and sales, a downturn that, barring some exceptions, has continued to this day — at least, on the manufacturing side of the equation. It was also a decade that saw some massive changes to the sorts of vehicles we buy. SUVs came of age in the '90s, as did the modern-day luxury pickup, and both of those trends continue to this day, doubtless to the chagrin of some of you reading this.

It was also a decade of great cars, especially for those of a performance-oriented persuasion. Some of the most recognizable generations of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution hit the scene during the '90s. The decade also saw the Nissan Skyline GT-R evolve into the JDM icon it's now known as, with the R32, R33, and R34 all debuting and becoming the stuff of dreams for "Gran Turismo" obsessives. North America had its share of heroes, too, like the Dodge Viper and a selection of reasonably high-powered '90s muscle cars.

For every Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 or Nissan Skyline R-34, though, there was also a quirky, perhaps misguided, and ugly experiment that graced — and we use that word somewhat wrongly — the scene during the decade. They weren't necessarily bad cars (although a few of them certainly are), but they sure weren't great to look at. Here are an unfortunate handful from the likes of Buick, Chrysler, and Fiat.