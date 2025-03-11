7 Of The Weirdest Car Dashboards Ever Designed

The Fiat Multipla is an automotive oddball that has earned both admiration and ridicule. Fiat never officially sold the Multipla in the U.S., but it became infamous anyway. The first-generation Fiat Multipla (1998-2004) had a bug-eyed face with an extra layer of headlights positioned between the hood and windshield. It almost looked like two different cars had been welded together. However, this six-seater car, with two rows of seats, was much shorter than other people carriers and had ample boot space.

Although the dashboard couldn't manage to be quite as weird as its 'surprised duck' exterior, it was pretty weird nonetheless. A Jalopnik reader described it as "a mass of vents, bulbs knobs, controls and everything else that just sprouted together". The Multipla's instrument cluster was placed in the right in the center of the dashboard to make manufacturing easier since Fiat could use the same dashboard for left- and right-hand drive markets, but it didn't make for ease of reading while driving. Some drivers found that checking their speed or warning lights required shifting their focus away from the road.

The dashboard was loaded with buttons, giving the driver a cockpit-like experience. The bubbly design of the dashboard and instrument panel wasn't to everyone's taste. Some thought it looked futuristic. Autocar called it "part Dyson vacuum cleaner, part R2D2." Jeremy Clarkson described the Multipla as a "mad car designed by a group of people who seemingly never met." That also applies to the dashboard. None of the controls match the other controls and the placement is wonky and asymmetrical and not in a cool way. It looks like they were all jammed on, and nobody took a step back to consider what it would actually look like.

