6 Classic Cars With Digital Dashboards That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

Often, science fiction predicted cars that would exist in 2000 that were quite ahead of where we actually ended up — flying cars, totally autonomous cars, and more. This included some dashboard designs meant to emulate the "future" that have ended up being actually a lot cooler than a lot of the dashboards we have now. Digital dashboards from the 1970s and 1980s featured shapes, designs, and innovations that were way ahead of their time — and are actually still pretty exciting in the modern age.

Advertisement

Dashboards are often designed to be readable and simple, since they are meant to inform drivers of everything going on with the car as they drive — this includes the speed, mileage, fuel, and even a lot of symbols that warn of various issues the car could be having. But important and readable doesn't have to mean boring. Here are some of the most futuristic digital dashboards found on classic cars.