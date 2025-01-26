6 Classic Cars With Digital Dashboards That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time
Often, science fiction predicted cars that would exist in 2000 that were quite ahead of where we actually ended up — flying cars, totally autonomous cars, and more. This included some dashboard designs meant to emulate the "future" that have ended up being actually a lot cooler than a lot of the dashboards we have now. Digital dashboards from the 1970s and 1980s featured shapes, designs, and innovations that were way ahead of their time — and are actually still pretty exciting in the modern age.
Dashboards are often designed to be readable and simple, since they are meant to inform drivers of everything going on with the car as they drive — this includes the speed, mileage, fuel, and even a lot of symbols that warn of various issues the car could be having. But important and readable doesn't have to mean boring. Here are some of the most futuristic digital dashboards found on classic cars.
Nissan 300 ZX
This digital dashboard used futuristic designs and vacuum fluorescent displays to create a sense of sci-fi spirit that was well ahead of what people expected of a car from the 1980s. The use of vacuum fluorescents is largely what helped the Nissan 300 ZX stand out, giving retro video game vibes as it displayed some very useful information. Most modern digital displays use LCDs, due to its many advantages — but it has definitely taken away from the high-tech gamer aesthetic.
The speedometer used a colorful bar chart that made it easy to tell how fast you were going, while the fuel, temperature, acceleration gauges were also clearly and boldly displayed. The dashboard went beyond the basics, even showing a compass and RPMs, plus boost on turbocharged versions. It also had a digital voice notification system, emphasizing that futuristic, smart car feel by telling drivers when doors were open, lights were on, and other useful information.
Vector W8
Vector introduced the W8 in 1989, a supercar that produced 1,200 horsepower and could potentially reach 242 miles per hour. Despite its incredible performance, the W8 was considered a financial failure. Only 17 were ever built. But now, decades later, the Vector W8 is praised for its futuristic design inspired by a jet fighter. This can be seen throughout the car's eye-catching, angular body, but is especially prominent in its cabin.
The W8 has one of the most iconic dashes thanks to its one-of-a-kind switches and displays, really making drivers feel as if they are inside a fighter jet cockpit. The digital screen is especially mind-blowing, featuring four different displays to cycle through. Drivers could check out the basics, like gear, speed, and fuel — or even check on the oil temperature and pressure and the water pressure. The most eye-catching menu was the visual of the car itself, which informed drivers if any doors or the trunk were open.
Oldsmobile Incas
The Oldsmobile Incas prototype had probably one of the most unique digital dashboards and steering wheels in a retro car, featuring a button-filled yoke-style controller instead of a wheel and a very informative dash full of charts and numbers. It looks intimidating at a first glance, but it's possible it would eventually become intuitive to drivers thanks to the button placements. The left controller has buttons for lights, blinkers, cruise control, and the stereo. The right side has gear controls, air conditioning, and windshield wipers.
The Incas has five doors — the two in the back are seagull wing opening rear doors — and four seats inside. The Etna glass roof is another unique touch — a handmade, rounded canopy above the entire top of the vehicle that seems like it would make the car quite hot in the summer.
The design was inspired by the Ford Maya, featuring a central engine and a sporty, exotic design. The steering, however, was inspired by Mazda's marketing research, creating a more video game-like feel. The exciting car was never sold because Oldsmobile went out of business in 2004.
Citroën BX 19 Digit
Only 3,000 of the Citroën BX 19 Digit were built and sold throughout Europe when it was released in 1985. Not many are left today, but the Digit version has still made an impact despite its rarity. The outside is really not stand-out, but it's really all about the cockpit in this car. Like other Citroën BX cars from that decade, the digital display was considered very futuristic for its time. A press release from 1985 states that the BX "finds itself once again in the limelight of innovation."
There are three sections in the Digit's digital dashboard. The most stand-out is the middle section, which shows your speed and RPMs. What makes it especially exciting is the digital bars filling up as you rev harder or reach faster speeds, looking like a racing game from back in the day. The green color creates a further video game vibe. The buttons on either side of the display, which are for the usual — check engine, oil temperature, fuel — create an even more vibrant style. We never thought we'd want to see a check engine light come on.
Corvette C4
Perhaps the dashboard with the most video game-like aesthetic is the Corvette C4, the fourth generation Corvette that launched in the 1980s. While the performance left a lot to be desired, the C4 makes up for it with an incredibly innovative digital dash — making it a great value purchase even today. The C4 was the first car to offer an electronic instrument cluster featuring three LCDs.
There are some interesting features in the digital display. One is that the speed can be changed from miles per hour to kilometers per hour. The RPMs are shown in a super colorful display reminiscent of an arcade racing game, with the color changing from green to yellow to red as the revs increase. A switchbox lets you choose to turn on and off various displayed information, including oil temperature, fuel economy, and mileage. This part of the display is a mix of yellow, purple, and green, making the dash even more vibrant and futuristic in style.
Volvo Tundra
The Volvo Tundra was a concept car that was meant to revive the brand in the '70s during a decade when their available lineup was quite underwhelming. The Volvo Tundra was a classier and sexier version of the 343 hatchback, designed by Bertone's Marcello Gandini, the same name behind the Lamborghini Miura and Countach. The Volvo Tundra had a pretty basic performance for the time — it only produced 69 horsepower — but the real selling point was the cockpit.
The digital dash is beyond clean, featuring two grid-like displays and plenty of switches that gave it a very futuristic and sleek appearance. It almost has the look of a very simplified jet cockpit, which definitely made a statement while surrounded by such sleek and simple driving elements like its thin wheel and stick shift. Despite its exciting looks — or perhaps because of it — Volvo declined Bertone's design.