5 Of The Longest Classic Cars To Ever Hit The Streets

For a certain part of the population, the words "bigger is better" have, more or less, become a way of life. For those who choose to embrace that concept in all facets of their lives, driving a big car is among the most outward expressions of the concept. In the current market, there is no particular shortage of large vehicles available to consumers, of course, with many of the major manufacturers cranking out trucks and sport utility vehicles that look more like tanks than street-legal cruisers.

However, for those who are looking to get behind the wheel of something a little smaller than that while still going big out on the open road, there are, arguably, fewer modern options available to consumers, as the size of the average sedan could hardly be considered hulking these days. But for consumers who are open to saddling up behind the wheel of a vehicle with a few more miles on the odometer, a bigger car is easy enough to obtain.

By miles, we, naturally, mean years, as cars that were manufactured during eras that typically fall under the banner of "classic" tend to be larger than those hitting the roadways today. In some cases, "larger" is a legitimate understatement too, as there are some classic cars out there whose front end to rear bumper ratios are more akin to sea-faring vessels than an asphalt loving automobile. Here's a look at a few of the longest cars to ever take to the streets.

