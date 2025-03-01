5 Of The Longest Classic Cars To Ever Hit The Streets
For a certain part of the population, the words "bigger is better" have, more or less, become a way of life. For those who choose to embrace that concept in all facets of their lives, driving a big car is among the most outward expressions of the concept. In the current market, there is no particular shortage of large vehicles available to consumers, of course, with many of the major manufacturers cranking out trucks and sport utility vehicles that look more like tanks than street-legal cruisers.
However, for those who are looking to get behind the wheel of something a little smaller than that while still going big out on the open road, there are, arguably, fewer modern options available to consumers, as the size of the average sedan could hardly be considered hulking these days. But for consumers who are open to saddling up behind the wheel of a vehicle with a few more miles on the odometer, a bigger car is easy enough to obtain.
By miles, we, naturally, mean years, as cars that were manufactured during eras that typically fall under the banner of "classic" tend to be larger than those hitting the roadways today. In some cases, "larger" is a legitimate understatement too, as there are some classic cars out there whose front end to rear bumper ratios are more akin to sea-faring vessels than an asphalt loving automobile. Here's a look at a few of the longest cars to ever take to the streets.
Oldsmobile 98 - 19 ft.
If you're familiar with automotive history, you're likely well aware that the 1970s was the decade that cars — particularly those manufactured by the American majors — turned into driveway consuming behemoths. As such, the bulk of the vehicles listed here are indeed American made boats that hit the streets in the '70s. With that said, let's all give a hearty "hello" to the Oldsmobile 98 which, in 1972, clocked in at a whopping 19 ft. from stem to stern.
The 1972 model year was far from the first to feature an Oldsmobile 98, as the manufacturer released the first of the model line into the world in 1940. The model was on hiatus between 1942 and 1946, but upon its return, Oldsmobile would keep the 98 in production until 1996, killing the build less than a decade before closing up shop for good. Though Oldsmobile has long been absent from the automotive arena, the 98 is one of several builds from the brand that continues to cast a long shadow
Of course, with the '72 model, that has a lot to do with its size, as the 9th generation of the 98 was indeed the longest to ever bear that name plate. As '72 marked the company's 75th anniversary, the Oldsmobile design team celebrated by releasing 2,500 98s — its flagship full-size vehicle — by donning it in Tiffany Gold paint, outfitting them with a Tiffany clock in the dashboard and offering a choice of gold or black velour seats. They reportedly even came with a snazzy sterling silver key ring.
Bugatti Type 41 Royale - 19.42 ft.
While American makes from the 1970s are destined to dominate any list of the longest vehicles ever put into production, it would seem there are a few exceptions to the rule. And you may be surprised to learn that one of those exceptions comes from famed luxury and performance auto brand Bugatti. The vehicle in question is, of course, the Bugatti Type 41 "Royale" which, when it was first released in 1926, was not only regarded among the most luxurious cars to ever hit the roadways, but largely marketed to royalty and dignitaries of the age.
The sort of usage was befitting the Royale's name and image, as the vehicle was the very picture of opulence. To this day, it stands as the only production Bugatti to boast a hood ornament. Luxury aside, during its heyday, the Type 41 Royale was also the longest car on the road, measuring approximately 233 in., or 19.42 ft. in length. The vehicles were hardly lacking in the power department either, with legendary designer Ettore Bugatti outfitting the Royale with a 12.7-liter, straight-8 engine that produced 300 bhp (or 296 hp).
The Bugatti Royale was, as one might expect, quite expensive as well, with the vehicles boasting a reported sticker price of about $43,000. That price may have been problematic for even its wealthy target audience when it was released, however, as the Royale was in production during the Great Depression. Given that fact, it would seem Bugatti didn't make or sell many, with the actual production number estimated to be as low as six.
Chrysler Imperial LeBaron - 19 ft. 7 in.
Now back to another massive American build from the 1970s. This one comes from Chrysler, who, in 1973, released a consumer car that was a full 19 ft. 7 in. from front to rear. While it bests the Bugatti by a couple of inches, it's safe to say the Imperial LeBaron was nowhere near as luxury-minded a machine, with Chrysler likely conceptualizing it more as an everyday driver for the average American
Everyday appeal aside, the Imperial LeBaron still boasted luxury ambitions, though some might be quick to note that Chrysler's "Imperial" marque — once the company's standalone badge for luxury rides — had lost most of its luster by the 1970s. In fact, by the '73 model year, the Imperial LeBaron was among the last of the Imperial line, and yes, it's safe to say the boat-like build was a far cry from what Chrysler was initially looking to do with its Imperial concept.
As it was, the '73 Imperial LeBaron was the fourth of five generations for the build. It was longer than previous generations, in part because of the larger fenders required by new federal regulations. The beast of a machine boasted a power plant to match its size, with Chrysler outfitting each with its 440-ci (7.2-liter) Wedge V8 engine. And even as absurd as the vehicle's size may be, we have to admit to being a little bit in love with the Imperial LeBaron's front end design, which almost gives it a touch of muscle car attitude.
Rolls-Royce Phantom VI - 19 ft. 10 in.
On the subject of distinctive front end designs, the next car on the list is fit with a legitimately iconic grille. That vehicle is the Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, which boasts the luxury brand's signature Pantheon-inspired front grille. Like Bugatti, the name Rolls-Royce alone intones a level of luxury reserved largely for heads of state, dignitaries, wealthy business sorts, and pop icons like Elton John, who actually has a Phantom VI in his own private automobile collection.
For the record, the prestige that accompanies the Rolls-Royce brand name has been well-earned, as the British manufacturer has been cranking out luxurious performance vehicles since the early-1900s. Some fans of the brand might argue that the Phantom and its various generations rank among the best models that Rolls-Royce has ever run on its production lines. As you've likely guessed based on their use as a pseudo-limousines and the Phantom VI's inclusion on this list, they tend to rank among the longer of the brand's offerings as well.
In fact, the 1968 Phantom VI hit the streets at a reported 19 ft. 10 in. long. As the vehicles were largely used as a luxury mode of transportation for the wealthy, Rolls-Royce designed them more to deliver a comfortable ride than to deliver raw performance. The vehicles did, however, need a punchy engine to set its hefty mass in motion, with the brand's designers fitting the Phantom VI with a 6.2l V8 engine, which delivered upward of 200 hp and could accelerate 0 to 60 mph in 13.9 seconds.
Cadillac Fleetwood 75 - 21 ft.
Not to be outdone by the almost 20 ft. long Rolls-Royce Phantom VI, in the mid-1970s, American luxury brand Cadillac delivered the Fleetwood 75 unto the "bigger is better" crowd. Between 1974 and 1976, the build actually pushed beyond the 20 ft. mark to become one of the longest production passenger cars to ever grace the roadways. All-in, the '74-'76 builds chimed in at an almost absurd 252.2 in., equaling a whopping 21 ft. in length.
That length likely made the Fleetwood 75 a hard car to handle for your average American driver looking to zip into and out of parking lots on a daily basis. As it was, the 75 wasn't entirely designed for that sort of day-to-day driving, as the build had, historically, served as Cadillac's offering for those in need of a limousine. That being the case, Fleetwood 75s were always among the lengthiest of Cadillac's offerings. In the mid-70s, the build also served as a standard passenger vehicle, with the company making the Fleetwood 75 available as a five-seater, and the more limo-like nine-seater.
The latter was, understandably, the longer of the two, and was indeed the version boasting that 21 ft. length. At that size, the Fleetwood 75 became, in essence, the cruise ship of Cadillacs, ferrying those who could indulge around town in high style and luxury. Fittingly, it did so with the biggest engine that GM — Cadillac's parent company — could offer at the time, with the 500-ci (8.2-liter) V8 pushing 190 hp on the low end and boasting 0 to 60 mph acceleration at 13.1 seconds.