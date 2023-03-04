The 5 Most Expensive Cars In Elton John's Collection

Elton John's career has spanned six decades and been characterized by a truly absurd number of hits. He's won five Grammy Awards, sold over 300 million albums worldwide, and picked up a smattering of other awards, prizes, and recognitions along the way.

His career has remained on a path to superstardom from fairly early on, and he's even been the subject of the 2019 biopic "Rocketman." Moviegoers are sure to have gotten quite a few laughs with his witty performance in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." Funny enough, Taron Egerton, the leading man in the "Kingsman" movies took on the role of Elton John in the 2019 effort, so their collaboration must have made a mark.

In addition to his bright personality and iconic musical genius, Elton John has always been a massive motorhead. He loves cars, and consistently owns a garage that's packed full of luxurious and powerful vehicles. Elton John is a big fan of British motors, but his collection has featured a wide range of different automotive makes from around the world.

He's bought and sold so many cars that it can be hard to keep track of his stunning collection. However, some of his most noticeable automobiles also happen to be some of the most expensive on the market.