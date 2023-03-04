The 5 Most Expensive Cars In Elton John's Collection
Elton John's career has spanned six decades and been characterized by a truly absurd number of hits. He's won five Grammy Awards, sold over 300 million albums worldwide, and picked up a smattering of other awards, prizes, and recognitions along the way.
His career has remained on a path to superstardom from fairly early on, and he's even been the subject of the 2019 biopic "Rocketman." Moviegoers are sure to have gotten quite a few laughs with his witty performance in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." Funny enough, Taron Egerton, the leading man in the "Kingsman" movies took on the role of Elton John in the 2019 effort, so their collaboration must have made a mark.
In addition to his bright personality and iconic musical genius, Elton John has always been a massive motorhead. He loves cars, and consistently owns a garage that's packed full of luxurious and powerful vehicles. Elton John is a big fan of British motors, but his collection has featured a wide range of different automotive makes from around the world.
He's bought and sold so many cars that it can be hard to keep track of his stunning collection. However, some of his most noticeable automobiles also happen to be some of the most expensive on the market.
1972 Ferrari Daytona 365 GTB/4
The most expensive car in Elton John's endlessly changing collection has to be the 1972 Ferrari Daytona. He owned the car for just three years before selling it to make room for something else. Today, the vehicle is worth $528,100, with a price buoyed by the fact that Ferrari only produced 158 examples of this classic '70s roadster.
In 2008, the car's designer Lionardi Fioavanti fondly spoke about the 365 GTB/4, noting that it was "the best I ever done and the one I am most proudest of. There isn't much I would change." The car was an instant classic when it first debuted in 1968, and with only a few production years under its belt (concluding in 1973), the Daytona — as it was nicknamed — sits firmly within a stable of rare and iconic Ferrari models that remain on a pedestal that not many can match.
The 365 GTB/4 improves on some shortcomings that were found in the 275 GTB/4 before it. The nose is longer and steeper, and the car utilizes a cutoff tail for greater aerodynamic movement. The body shape isn't the only thing to write home about, though. The car is powered by a 4.3L V12 that produces 347 horsepower, and can clock a 0-60 time in five seconds flat. Its top speed is 170 miles per hour, and utilizes a five-speed manual transmission.
1993 Jaguar XJ220
The XJ220 was the fastest production car in the world in the year of its launch. It's without a doubt the rarest car Elton John ever owned. He sold it at an auction and brought in $307,000 from the sale.
As with many other vehicles to feature on this list, the Jaguar XJ220 is a unique rarity. Jaguar only produced 282 of these sleek roadsters. The body looks like it belongs under a Lamborghini emblem, but the potent, twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine that could put a V12 to shame is firmly situated within a British Jaguar.
This was Jaguar's first production supercar, and was first revealed in 1989. It took Jaguar two years to finalize the details on the vehicle; including a switch from a V12 engine to the muscular V6 that eventually powered the racer. Still, buyers were quick to note that even though the car was immensely fast and visually stunning, the rear-wheel drive that was necessitated by the engine switch took away from the finished product.
Regardless, the scissor doors, 6-speed manual transmission, and 0-60 time of just 3.6 seconds, along with 542 horsepower under the hood, made this vehicle an instant classic.
1973 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Limousine
Elton John's Rolls-Royce limousine was a thing of beauty. The 1973 Phantom VI was built by H.J Mulliner & Co., a luxury English coachmaker. The chassis for the vehicle was built by Rolls-Royce, and the finished product was customized to the buyer's specifications. Only 374 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIs were built, making this a uniquely luxurious and ultra-rare commodity. He sold his in a 2001 auction for $292,000.
The Phantom VI Limousine was a new addition to the Bentley lineup that replaced earlier iterations when it was introduced in 1968. These cars had routinely been deployed only as a transportation vehicle for heads of state and the world's royalty. Elton John's was powered by a 6.7L V8 engine that produced 200 horsepower.
The car included a four-speed automatic transmission, and could reach a top speed of 112 miles per hour. It took this workhorse 13.9 seconds to reach 60 miles an hour from a stop, but speed was certainly not the goal with an elegant limousine-coach of this sort.
Instead, the vehicle was engineered to produce one of the smoothest and most comfortable rides a passenger could ask for. The rear compartment benefitted from a separate air conditioning circuit from the front, and it even included a built-in bar compartment that made for a luxurious ride to anywhere Elton and his guests might want to go.
[Featured image by Sv1ambo via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
1956 Bentley S1 Continental Sport Saloon
The Bentley S1 Continental is a classic British motor. Elton John purchased his in 1976 and immediately had it outfitted with modern amenities including power steering, air conditioning, and an updated stereo. The car was sold in an auction in 2001 and purchased by Alan Sugar for $240,000 (now Lord Sugar, perhaps best known as the lead personality on the U.K.'s "The Apprentice"). Elton John himself noted that this vehicle was "the most beautiful car, I think, that's ever been designed."
He owned the vehicle for much longer than many others that have been in his garage in the past, showing the true appreciation he had for the Bentley automobile and it's unique level of elegance. Lord Sugar put the car up for auction once again in 2017, and it was expected to sell for somewhere between $530,000 and $670,000.
The car itself utilizes a 4.9L Inline six engine. It's run on a three-speed automatic and produces 177 horsepower. The 1956 S1 Continental can reach a top speed of 119 miles per hour. Elton John's style is perhaps best expressed by this model, as many of his clear favorites are vintage luxury models that don't put down the highest horsepower ratings or speed metrics but will surely turn heads when cruising down the road.
[Featured image by Anton van Luijk via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
1985 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Last on the list is another stunning example of British motoring excellence. The Aston Martin Vantage has been a mainstay in British sports car icons for decades. Classic Aston Martins have featured in a shockingly large number of "James Bond" films, and the brand simply remains a classic for British racing (especially now that the brand is back within the world of Formula 1).
Elton John's 1985 model was custom finished for the singer. In 1985, he happened upon an Aston Martin showroom in Knightsbridge (in London) and the vehicle caught his eye — as it likely would with any onlooker suddenly finding themselves face to face with an Aston Martin Vantage. In July of 1985, the car was completed with a deep, royal cherry paint job, BBS wheels, and an upgraded stereo system.
The V8 Vantage naturally included a 5.3L V8 engine that could produce 432 horsepower and rocket up to 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds. The car had a top speed of 170 miles per hour, and utilized a 5-speed manual transmission. Even with these impressive statistics, Elton John's fast-paced lifestyle demanded even greater output from the British racing muscle.
In 1992, he installed an RS Williams upgrade, bringing the engine up to 7.0L and boosting the horsepower rating to 510. He eventually sold the 1985 V8 Vantage at a Christie's auction for $134,000.