5 Useful New Features Your Android Phone Got For Free In 2025

These days, we'd say it's pretty common for people not to answer phone calls — from anyone — that come out of the blue, and instead wait for a voicemail and/or text explaining what the call's about. We all know that one person whom you tell to ask if they can call you, but they still do anyway just to say "hi." Call Reason, a component of Google's Phone app, helps callers indicate what a call is about and, importantly, if it's urgent. You'll see a siren icon labeling these calls to distinguish them. The idea is that so-called urgent calls can also slip through Do Not Disturb, since a good chunk of people these days leave their phones on silent and/or Do Not Disturb for long stretches.

Naturally, everyone's first thought when hearing about this feature is that spam callers will be leaping for joy, now able to be more annoying than they already were. The feature does allow random callers to use it even if they're not one of your contacts; however, there's a good chance it won't be able to bypass existing anti-spam measures. If you have Call Screening enabled on your Google Pixel, then spammers can hit you with urgent call requests all the live long day, to little effect. Luckily, it appears this feature can be turned off entirely in Settings > General > Call Reason.

This feature is exclusive to the Android beta for now. It's not yet clear where the cutoff is for Android phones that are getting this feature. Such a feature is ripe for abuse, so hopefully Google is refining it before a full release. Perhaps it could copy what Apple has on iPhone, such as only allowing repeated calls to break through Do Not Disturb.