How Android 16 Will Detect Fake Cell Towers To Help Keep You Safe

Upcoming Android devices running Android 16 will soon help users protect themselves from IMSI-catchers, colloquially known as Stingrays. These devices pretend to be legitimate cell towers and trick nearby cell phones into connecting to them, at which point they can track the phone's location and potentially intercept communications. Some Stingrays can even install malware. They are deployed for a variety of reasons, including criminal investigations; in at least one case, the FBI withdrew armed robbery charges rather than reveal how it had located the defendants. However, Stingrays are increasingly suspected of being used to spy on lawful protestors and political dissidents, although it's unclear how commonly Stingrays are used for those purposes.

Though originally designed for military use behind enemy lines in Iraq and Afghanistan, Stingrays predictably made their way home and are now deployed against United States citizens. American law enforcement began acquiring these tools during the mid-2000s, with the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly using them as early as 2006. Today, they are widely used by police across the United States, as well as by the FBI, DEA, NSA, and DHS agencies, including ICE. They have proliferated to countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Saudi Arabia. There has also been one documented case of French criminals using a Stingray as part of a phishing scam.

However, smartphones are finally developing defense layers against these privacy threats, with a major safety feature now out for supported devices running Android 16. By smartly analyzing your network, the next crop of Android phones will be able to detect fake cell towers and warn you of them.