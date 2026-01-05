12 Of The Worst Cars Built In The 2010s

The 2010s were a decade that had everyone excited for the future of automobiles, and rightfully so. The manufacturers had decades of experience, supply chains were mature, and computer-aided design could simulate every scenario imaginable. In the decade prior, we'd seen some real revolution because designers and engineers weren't afraid to experiment. The Volkswagen group was busy shoving 10- and 12-cylinder engines into family SUVs, BMW stuffed a V12 into its executive sedan, and Ford had just made one of the most powerful pickup trucks in the world, the original F-150 SVT Lightning.

As such, everyone's expectations were sky-high going into the next decade, but we did get a number of flops these years. Some are vaunted nameplates that were revived only to be destroyed by incompetence; Others were shipped with bad tech that wasn't ready for market at all; Still others fell victim to cost-cutting that saved the OEMs pennies while costing reputations.

It's important to point out that the designation of "worst" could apply for a number of reasons. Some cars generated sky-high hype and then didn't deliver; some had safety flaws; a great number combined unreliability with eye-watering prices; and still others were just ugly. So, with all that said, here are 12 of the worst cars that were built in the 2010s.