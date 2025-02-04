The Best Years For The Jeep Compass, And Some To Avoid

During the 2000s, Jeep launched several SUVs including the Liberty, Patriot, Compass and Commander. However, only one of them, a mid-size value focused SUV, is still around, the Jeep Compass. Smaller, more affordable, and more efficient than the Jeep Liberty, the Compass, which has been produced for the better part of two decades, remains a good seller. In fact, the Compass Sport is one of the best cheaper alternatives to the Jeep Wrangler, for those who want a lower entry point into the brand.

Advertisement

While the coolest features of the 2025 Jeep Compass might be tempting, for those looking to save money, a used model will provide the best price. But, with so many years in production, it's important to identify which models are reliable, and which ones might cause you headaches. The major benefit of multiple generations of these SUVs out there on the roads, is that there is significant feedback available, in terms of positive reviews, complaints, and recalls. Combining personal owner experiences, like those found on Car Complaints, along with expert reviews from prominent automotive sites like Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, and Cars.com, have shaped the choices for this list (more on this at the end of the article).

Advertisement