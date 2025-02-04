The Best Years For The Jeep Compass, And Some To Avoid
During the 2000s, Jeep launched several SUVs including the Liberty, Patriot, Compass and Commander. However, only one of them, a mid-size value focused SUV, is still around, the Jeep Compass. Smaller, more affordable, and more efficient than the Jeep Liberty, the Compass, which has been produced for the better part of two decades, remains a good seller. In fact, the Compass Sport is one of the best cheaper alternatives to the Jeep Wrangler, for those who want a lower entry point into the brand.
While the coolest features of the 2025 Jeep Compass might be tempting, for those looking to save money, a used model will provide the best price. But, with so many years in production, it's important to identify which models are reliable, and which ones might cause you headaches. The major benefit of multiple generations of these SUVs out there on the roads, is that there is significant feedback available, in terms of positive reviews, complaints, and recalls. Combining personal owner experiences, like those found on Car Complaints, along with expert reviews from prominent automotive sites like Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, and Cars.com, have shaped the choices for this list (more on this at the end of the article).
Best: 2009 Jeep Compass
The 2009 Compass was a welcome and dramatic improvement over previous troubled iterations, receiving the second-highest score in the best small SUV category from J.D. Power. While this Jeep didn't wow drivers with amazing performance, it proved to be a frugal option in terms of gas mileage, achieving an estimated 23 combined city and highway mpg.
The inside of the 2009 Compass also received several updates, with changes to the look of the dash, center console and doors. Better quality materials, arm padding, and stain-resistant seats went a long way in improving the driver and passenger experience. In addition, more sound absorption material was added, to help combat complaints about excessive road noise in previous models.
This production year of the Compass is considered dependable, with consumers on Kelly Blue Book giving this SUV its highest ratings in reliability. While the 2009 Compass does have two recalls, it's important to note that the average car receives just over three recalls over a period of three decades, according to Forbes.
Best: 2013 Jeep Compass
Another solid year for the Jeep Compass, 2013s model received high praise for reliability, ergonomics, and looks. With two distinct engine options available, this Compass could either offer you superior fuel economy, or more robust performance capability.
With the 2.0-liter four-cylinder and manual transmission, you can get as much as 30 mpg, while traveling the freeway. However, if you opted for the larger 2.4-liter with CVT (continuously variable transmission), and equipped the Freedom Drive II Off-Road Package, your Compass becomes Trail Rated.
Regarding recalls, the 2013 Compass only has one, and it pertains to the Occupant Restraint Control module, which may malfunction. However, Chrysler stated that it will remove the faulty OCR and replace it with a new unit free of charge.
On Cars.com, 91% of owners endorse this Compass, giving its exterior looks a 4.4 out of five, likely due to some updates which share a resemblance to the more costly Grand Cherokee. So, if the round headlights and more squared front-end of the 2009 aren't your style, the more aerodynamic front fascia of the 2013 might hold some appeal.
Best: 2019 Jeep Compass
In 2017 the Compass entered its second-generation, with Jeep making enhancements and improvements to its small SUV. The 2019 model thankfully corrected some of the nagging issues of the previous year's version. The interior offers even more enhancements, with some reviews praising the increase in quality and attention-to-detail.
For those who intend on taking things off-road, the 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is a great option and one that some reviewers would rate the best among vehicles in this class. First introduced in 2018, the Trailhawk version of the Compass includes a 2.4-liter inline-four, all-wheel drive, front recovery hooks, and even a low gear ratio setting for crawling, among other features.
Over 30% of owners on Edmunds.com gave the 2019 Jeep Compass a five-star rating. Among the praise from drivers, one remarked on how well their Compass protected family members during a severe accident traveling at highway speeds. While the Jeep was totaled, the owner reported that all the safety features such as the airbag system and crumple zones effectively saved lives. This experience is also backed up with data by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) crash and rollover tests, which showcase high marks across the board.
Worst: 2007 and 2018 Jeep Compass
While some years for the Compass were slightly better or worse than others, the two outliers that experienced the lion's share of issues were the 2007 and 2018 models. In fact, no other Compass even comes close to the reported problems exhibited by the ill-fated 2007 version.
One of the most significant concerns around the very first model, had to do with suspension leaks and component failure. Vital parts such as the control arm (which is what connects the wheel's steering joint to the frame) were snapping and causing the driver to lose control in some cases. Even worse, some owners report problems even after replacing the parts. Combine that with numerous reports of electrical failures, and subframe corrosion, and you'll want to skip this troubled year.
Fast-forward into the second-generation of Compass SUVs, and another problematic model rears its head in 2018. By far the most widely reported hassle for drivers of the 2018 Compass, was the engine inexplicably turning off, sometimes while traveling down the road. One owner relayed that while in traffic, the Compass engine died and the emergency brake engaged, nearly causing a collision with the vehicle behind them.
The NHTSA has 840 complaints about the 2018 Compass (all-wheel drive), and more than half of them pertain to the engine. There are also six recalls (all-wheel drive) on this year, making it clear that you should probably skip this particular Compass.
Methodology
In order to garner an informed understanding of the various Jeep Compass production years, several sources were used. Sites like CarComplaints.com, provided a stepping off point in terms of identifying both problem model years as well as those with fewer reported issues, based upon owner experience. Then, these specific points were corroborated across several other sites like Kelly Blue Book, Edmunds, and Cars.com, which also catalog customer reviews. Additional data is based upon expert reviews covering specific Compass years, published by some of these same automotive sites. Finally, some information, such as safety testing data from the IIHS and NHTSA, was referenced from Consumer Reports.