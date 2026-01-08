3 AA Battery Brands To Steer Clear Of, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might find yourself focusing pretty hard on car battery models to steer clear of or mistakes that are ruining your power tool batteries. But simple AA batteries might not get anywhere near the same level of scrutiny, especially considering their size and low cost. Regardless, Consumer Reports has rated numerous AA battery brands to gauge their longevity, and those rankings put CVS, Eco Alkalines, and Dynex at the bottom of the pack. But what makes these brands the worst of the bunch?

Consumer Reports measures the effectiveness of these batteries by seeing how long they last in everyday household items. In particular, these batteries are given separate ratings for their performance in flashlights and toys. Price isn't given much consideration, since cost tends to matter less than reliability for most buyers. You might not be able to find some of these battery brands unless you're buying them secondhand, in which case steering clear of them should be your priority regardless.