5 Car Battery Models To Steer Clear Of, According To Consumer Reports

When it comes to consumer advice, there aren't many publications as renowned — or even as old — as Consumer Reports. This nonprofit has been giving consumers honest advice on what to buy for the better part of a century. With world-class testing facilities, tried-and-tested methodologies, and over 6 million members across the U.S., when Consumer Reports talks, people tend to listen — and that includes us at SlashGear.

Luckily for car owners, car batteries rank among the things Consumer Reports tracks. The battery is an often-overlooked car part, but it's very important since you can't even start a car without one. Consumer Reports maintains a list of car batteries across BCI group sizes, ranking them in each group according to how well they perform in three major categories: life, reserve capacity, and cold-cranking performance. Life represents charge-discharge cycles at high under-hood temperatures; reserve capacity is how long it runs when the alternator is "dead," and cold-cranking performance measures cold-cranking amps (CCA) at low temperatures. All these elements come together to give a "score," ultimately determining how well the battery does on CR's list.

We decided to break down this list and choose five batteries you should avoid from various BCI groups. These groups determine the size of the battery, and the wrong size could be one of the reasons your car battery keeps dying. We chose them by weighing their performance in Consumer Reports' reviews against feedback from users and other high-authority sources. This should give you an idea of what models you might want to avoid.