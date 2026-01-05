5 Of The Coolest JDM Luxury Cars You Can't Buy In The U.S.

What do you think of when you see the letters "JDM?" For most, it will probably be one or more of the many classic Japanese-market performance cars that came out over the past decades and never made their way to American shores. These would, of course, include iconic '90s JDM cars like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, the Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and Mitsubishi's Lancer Evolution cars.

While these high-performance cars are indeed the standard-bearers for JDM in the eyes of many, there has always been more to the world of Japanese domestic-market automaking than out-and-out sportiness. The subset of bosozoku car-modifying culture known as VIP style, for example, has long been based on slamming JDM luxury cars such as the Toyota Crown and Nissan Cedric.

The JDM luxury market that defined that car modding scene is still going strong to this day. There are a handful of genuinely plush vehicles available to Japanese (and, occasionally, global) buyers that would shame some of the most premium vehicles you can get in the U.S. It's not quite as vibrant a market as it used to be, with Toyota having somewhat of a stranglehold as of 2025, but it's still one well worth checking out. Here are five of the coolest.