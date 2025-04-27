A New Toyota Model May Be The Only SUV With Sliding Doors

Toyota quietly slipped something pretty unique into its luxury lineup: the new Century SUV, which, depending on the spec, includes sliding rear doors. Not coach doors. Not wide-swing hinges. Actual sliding doors. The kind usually reserved for minivans and commercial vans. This makes the Century SUV a bit of an outlier in a market where SUVs have overwhelmingly stuck with traditional doors, even on ultra-luxury models.

Sliding doors make a lot of sense in tight urban spaces, which is likely why Toyota introduced them as an option for the Japan-only GR-badged version of the Century SUV — which makes it hard to understand why it isn't sold in the US. The GR variant retains the finely finished exterior but swaps the standard swing doors for power-operated sliding ones, giving rear-seat passengers limousine-level ease of entry.

There's some debate as to whether these can even be considered sliding doors, as they employ a rear-mounted hinge instead of rails to open. Regardless, they fulfill the basic function of a sliding door and are suited for cramped spaces.

Is it still an SUV? Yes. The Century sits on the TNGA-K platform, shared with the Highlander, Sienna, and Camry. It's taller than the sedan it replaces, and is styled to look more Cullinan than Carnival. But that sliding door changes the experience. It shifts the vehicle from driver-focused to rider-first, especially with its rear lay-flat seats, laminated glass divider, and plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

No other mainstream SUV, luxury or otherwise, currently ships with sliding rear doors. That makes the Century GR SUV something rare. An SUV that borrows the most functional feature from a segment consumers keep ignoring.