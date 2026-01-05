5 Tech Products That May Improve Your Quality Of Life

Noise pollution exposes you to loud sounds in urban settings for hours, every day, and literally takes away your sense of hearing. The solution isn't becoming a hermit to protect your ears. The solution is Loops. Loops makes a series of earplugs that either completely or partially block out sound, depending on the situation and how present you want to be.

The magic happens with their Experience and Engage plugs, which allow enough sound to, respectively, enjoy loud music or conversation in loud places, without risking your hearing. According to Loop Earplugs, the company uses an ingenious proprietary design that passes sound through a loop (hence the name) and cleans it up with an acoustic filter to only leave frequencies that don't hurt your ears or sound artificial. I've owned multiple pairs of Loops, and they earn five stars for the execution of this tech. Their best product is the Loop Switch 3-in-1, which lets me instantly swap between Experience, Engage, and Quiet modes without removing the earplugs. Thanks to Loops, I've been able to more comfortably participate in social activities in loud places.

Comfort is the second area where Loops earns flying colors. I have never used a pair of earplugs this easy to insert into my ears. You can wear them for hours, possibly even forget they're there. They're also less conspicuous, especially with the right color. If you want complete quiet where the earplugs block as much sound as physically possible, Loops still makes industry-leading earplugs. The Loops Quiet 2 is rated at 24 decibels of noise reduction, and based on my experience, it blocks a shocking amount of noise compared to normal earplugs. Loops are also at the top of our list for the highest-rated smart earplugs for sleep.