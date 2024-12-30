4 Of The Highest-Rated Smart Earplugs For Sleep
If you're the type of person who has a hard time falling asleep (and staying asleep) at night, there are several things you ought to look into so you can have higher chances of achieving good quality rest. For starters, if it can be avoided, try not using your mobile phone at bedtime — at the very least, make sure you enable nighttime features, so your mobile device doesn't disrupt your circadian rhythm that much.
You should also look into products that'll make your space for slumber more conducive to dozing off. As a restless sleeper myself, apart from having blackout curtains and using my iPhone as a sound machine whenever necessary, I've actually tried a wide variety of devices that promote better shut-eye. One of the things that worked out really well was a solution that's considered obvious among the sleep-deprived: earplugs.
Most people would probably do okay with the foam variety earplugs sold in drugstores and supermarkets everywhere. If you've got a pair of noise-canceling earbuds handy, you may be able to use them for sleep in a pinch. Alternatively, you may want to consider smart earplugs that are specifically designed for bedtime. Below are a few of the most popular and best-rated smart earplugs that you can buy online. Recommendations are based on personal experience as well as favorable customer reviews. More information on the selection process will be provided at the end of this roundup.
Loop Experience 2 Plus / Loop Quiet 2
A great alternative to wireless earbuds or squishable foam earplugs are smart earplugs that are meant to reduce noise in different situations. I'd previously bought a pair of Loop Experience Pro earplugs to wear to concerts so that I can protect my eardrums and also drown out crowd chatter during a music show. For the sake of sleep science, I decided to wear them to bed one night and since then, they've become a must-have. They're minimalist and very comfortable to wear, which is crucial for a side sleeper like myself. They also effectively block out my partner's and dog's snore duet, plus any low environmental noise that would usually wake me up in the middle of the night.
A newer version of my Loop earplugs — the Loop Experience 2 Plus — is currently on Amazon's Best Sellers list for earplugs, with over 3,000 units sold in the past month, as of this writing. Typically listed at $45 on Amazon but is currently on sale for $36, it comes with different sizes of ear tips, including foam ones if you prefer a firmer fit at night. Also included are removable mute accessories should you require additional noise reduction for sleep.
If you often need to block out noise during the daytime, too — whether it's for school, work, or just being in public — the Loop Experience 2 Plus earplugs are a definite must-have. To date, it has a rating of 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon. If you prefer to assign a pair that's sleep-specific, the Loop Quiet 2 earplugs — which are cheaper at $28 on Amazon — are a suitable alternative and are, in fact, a popular, highly rated pick among Amazon customers as well, with an average of four stars and over 3,000 reviews.
Beinkap Earplugs for Sleeping
Another best-selling option on Amazon — with a 4.5-star rating and almost 2,000 customer reviews — are the Beinkap Reusable Earplugs, usually priced at $22, but are often on sale for less. They're made of soft silicone, allowing the earplug tips — you have three different sizes to choose from — to mold to the shape of your ear better. They also have a flat outer side, making them a good pick for side sleepers.
Recent customer reviews highlight these earplugs' noise reduction levels to be sufficient, which makes them a good pair for non-sleep use as well. Several have mentioned how much more comfortable the Beinkap earplugs are compared to others, including the generic foam ones. The fact that they're washable is an added plus.
A newer version, the Beinkap Sleeping Earplugs — similarly priced at $24 on Amazon — are also worth considering since it's also well-rated at 4.9 out of five stars based on over 400 reviews on the shopping platform. Although they only guarantee a 28dB noise reduction while the previous iteration promises 35dB, recent customers have praised their effectiveness at blocking out noise, how convenient they are, and how easy they are to clean.
EarPlanes Earplugs (for airplanes)
These EarPlanes Earplugs, like the name implies, are supposedly designed for airplane travel. They're primarily meant to relieve air pressure discomfort, but also have the added perk of being able to reduce jarring aircraft noise.
If you're gearing up for a long-haul flight and are expecting to get a few winks in, or if you're someone who's susceptible to ear pain prior to takeoff or landing, consider giving these earplugs a try. The Strategist recommends the EarPlanes as the best sleep earplugs for travel, and Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.3-star rating and over a thousand reviews. The product page on Amazon also notes the fact that they have been tested by U.S. Navy pilots prior to general release, which could be a testament to the earplugs' overall effectiveness. Compared to the other options on this list, though, these can be used only a number of times before their functionality recedes. The EarPlanes Earplugs are available for purchase on Amazon for only $20.
Curvd Everyday Earplugs
In case you have bigger ear holes and require ear tips that cling to your ear curves a bit better, the Curvd Everyday Earplugs may work well for you. The ergonomic design — which makes the earplugs look sort of like cute elf ears — and the soft and flexible silicone they're made of promises a more secure fit and heightened comfort for long-term wear, which are important for those hoping to use them for sleep. They're also reusable and easy to clean.
For $20 on Amazon, every pair of Curvd Everyday Earplugs comes with four sets of silicone tips — with the smallest options pre-attached — to fit a variety of ear sizes. They come in an aluminum carrying case, so you can take it with you anywhere. There's also six available colors to choose from. If you were thinking of getting the Loop Quiet 2 earplugs, these are a suitable and slightly more affordable alternative. The Curved Everyday Earplugs currently have a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, with recent reviews hailing the product for its comfortable fit not just for sleep, but for all throughout the day.
Methodology
The products listed in this roundup have been primarily highlighted for their high customer ratings that are at least four out of five stars on Amazon, with a few making it to the list for also appearing in best-of lists written by other publications. The general consensus among the tech listicles I've consulted — namely New York Magazine's The Strategist, Wired, and CNET — all align with my first-hand experience that to date, Loop makes the best smart earplugs for sleep, with the Loop Quiet 2 in particular receiving much praise.
Since I also use earplugs while I work, attend live music events, and care for my louder-than-average kids, I prefer the Loop Experience 2 Plus for versatility. I use the latter every night, and it has drowned out all sorts of noise quite effectively, from bedmates snoring to cars alarming in the distance. While it does reduce common distractions from waking me up, I am still able to hear my phone alarm in the morning.
To back up the worthiness of other sleep earplugs in this list that I have not personally tried, stellar customer reviews on Amazon and favorable comments on online platforms like Reddit have also been taken into account. If you prefer hearing some audio to lull you to sleep while also blocking out noise, consider our list of earbuds and headphones specifically made for sleeping.