4 Of The Highest-Rated Smart Earplugs For Sleep

If you're the type of person who has a hard time falling asleep (and staying asleep) at night, there are several things you ought to look into so you can have higher chances of achieving good quality rest. For starters, if it can be avoided, try not using your mobile phone at bedtime — at the very least, make sure you enable nighttime features, so your mobile device doesn't disrupt your circadian rhythm that much.

You should also look into products that'll make your space for slumber more conducive to dozing off. As a restless sleeper myself, apart from having blackout curtains and using my iPhone as a sound machine whenever necessary, I've actually tried a wide variety of devices that promote better shut-eye. One of the things that worked out really well was a solution that's considered obvious among the sleep-deprived: earplugs.

Most people would probably do okay with the foam variety earplugs sold in drugstores and supermarkets everywhere. If you've got a pair of noise-canceling earbuds handy, you may be able to use them for sleep in a pinch. Alternatively, you may want to consider smart earplugs that are specifically designed for bedtime. Below are a few of the most popular and best-rated smart earplugs that you can buy online. Recommendations are based on personal experience as well as favorable customer reviews. More information on the selection process will be provided at the end of this roundup.

