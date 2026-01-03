5 Of The Strangest Patents Owned By Nintendo

Nintendo is a brand that has become synonymous with video games, but that wasn't always the case. Over more than a century, the company has shown a willingness to adapt and experiment that persists even today. Nintendo's history is fascinating; when it first launched in 1889, it was primarily a maker of playing cards.

As time went on, Nintendo tried its hand at making instant rice and various toys, as well as operating hotels and a taxi service. The company was nearly a century old by the time the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) made its way into living rooms all over the world. Today, Nintendo is a large company with a suite of successful video game consoles and handhelds including the NES, Super Nintendo, Nintendo 64, the Wii, the Switch, Game Boys of various designs, the 3DS, and more — including some rare Nintendo consoles as well.

For every device that hits store shelves, Nintendo holds countless patents for iterations, adaptations, and gadgets that never went into production. Many are what you'd expect — methods for storing, processing, and playing video games, video game cartridges, charging stands, and the like. Then there are the patents that step off the beaten path and reveal Nintendo's willingness to get weird.