12 Highly-Rated iPad Apps To Help You Manage Your Daily Life

iPads already have an excellent Reminders app that is surprisingly powerful. Reminders can handle everything from a simple grocery checklist to more complex reminders that activate based on your location or who you're talking to in the Messages app. Reminders is our free recommendation if it suits your needs, but Things takes the Reminders concept to a new level. Things is oriented more toward daily planning and breaks different aspects of your life — work, family events, personal projects — into clear, actionable items. For busy people with a lot of time-sensitive to-do items who lean heavily on their calendars, Things is for you. The app even provides pie-chart progress indicators, so you can get a rough idea of how far along things are.

The app closely adheres to iPad design language; power users don't need to look at an ugly, poorly designed UI. It's also one of those apps that can be as deeply customizable — or as simple and straightforward — as you like.

There are only two things you should know about Things. One, although it's available on every Apple device, you have to purchase it separately on most of them. Pricing varies by platform. While having a one-time purchase that works for life is commendable, buying the current version (Things 3) for your iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and macOS would cost you about $80 in total. Upgrading to a possible Things 4 someday would, presumably, cost as much or more. Second, Things uses its own proprietary Things Cloud syncing service and does not support third-party options. This might not be an issue if it weren't for the fact that it lacks end-to-end encryption. You will have to trust the developers of Things with your data.