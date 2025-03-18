15 Useful Google Sheets Formulas That Can Make Work Easier

Google Sheets is a versatile spreadsheet app you can use across multiple platforms, including any browser as a web app, on Android or iOS as a mobile app, or even as a desktop app through ChromeOS. Because it's web-based and cloud-based, Sheets is a great collaborative tool to use with remote teams especially, but there are plenty of Sheets tips and tricks to increase productivity for personal projects as well.

Advertisement

Whether you're using Google Sheets for small business templates or to create the perfect personal budget for your family, knowing how to use formulas in the app will improve your experience tenfold.

Instead of manually calculating totals, copying and pasting data, or typing in data rather than importing it, use formulas to save a ton of time and energy. To use any of the formulas mentioned here, simply type an equal sign (=) followed by the name of the formula. With that, let's jump into 15 of the most useful Google Sheets formulas you can use to make work easier.