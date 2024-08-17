6 Unexpected Uses For Google Sheets

Remember when you felt like Da Vinci while drawing a row of houses on an Etch A Sketch? Well, you can actually relive that feeling for free, without even needing to get your hands on the actual toy. All you need is Google Sheets.

Google Sheets enthusiast Ben Collins was inspired to make an Etch A Sketch in Sheets — which he calls Etch A Sheet — after seeing one of his kids use the real-life toy to draw a treasure map. Instead of two knobs and a shake functionality, his version comes with five checkboxes for controls: The first two checkboxes (Left and Right) are for drawing horizontal lines, the middle checkbox (Reset) is for erasing the entire board, and the last two checkboxes (Up and Down) are for creating vertical lines. The drawing here always starts from the bottom left corner of the screen, though, unlike the real toy where the last position is retained.

To build the Etch A Sheet, Ben used only various built-in formulas and functions, such as the IF function for the buttons, iterative calculation for the coordinates, and a sparkline formula for the line drawing. He goes over each function and formula in his blog post if you want to recreate the Etch A Sheet from scratch. However, he also provides a convenient template that you can just make a copy of if you prefer to go right into playing.

