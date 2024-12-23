10 Mint App Alternatives To Help You Stick To A Budget

Intuit purchased Mint in 2009, and it held in its hands one of the best personal finance apps of its generation. The app would continue on for 15 years before Intuit decided to shutter it in March 2024. Since then, millions of people have been surfing for Mint alternatives. Since smartphones have become an integral part everyday finance from sending money to managing it, it's natural that many are looking for alternatives for their smartphones. After all, we carry these little computers all day every day, so it's one of the best ways to manage finances.

Advertisement

Many contenders have taken up the mantle to become the next Mint. There are mainstays in the finance sector like Quicken that still offer personal finance apps along with a host of up-and-comers that can do many of the same things Mint once did. Unlike ye olde days, companies are also doing an increasingly good job of putting apps on both Android and iOS, taking the difficulty out of finding a reasonable alternative no matter which platform the user is wielding at the moment.

So, if you're still searching for a Mint alternative, the list below should give you a good idea of where to start. Even if none of them are direct one-to-one replacements, it's still a good idea to have something for personal finance. After all, the act of budgeting alone can save you money since you'll be much more aware of where your money is going.

Advertisement