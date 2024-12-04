10 Of The Best Investment Apps For Android Users (According To User Rating)

Investing is one of the best ways to make money on money you already have. It's also one of the key options people have to supplement their income later in life if they ever want to retire. With that said, the world of investing is tough to get into. There are tons of terms and numbers that aren't immediately understandable to folks outside of the circle, and keeping track of those investments is another world entirely from the world most people know.

Fortunately, there are a slew of apps out there that can help make the process easier. Such apps exist on both Android and iOS, and most of the time it's the same apps. Such apps can help you trade stocks without a broker, keep track of companies you've invested in, and even help you manage your finances to help you save more over the long term. It makes investing a lot easier to get into and much easier to manage than doing it on your own.

These apps, ranked based on their Google Play reviews, can help get your foot in the door and keep it there. However, as a word of caution, Google Play does have fake reviews just like you find on Amazon or other retailers, and should not be an end-all-be-all metric when determining the best investment apps.

