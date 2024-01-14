4 Of The Best AI Tools For Saving Money

Rocket Money (available on Android and iOS) is an AI-powered finance app that helps you take charge of your financial life with tools like credit reports and budget tracking. The data shared by Rocket Money can help you stay on top of your spending since you'll have access to a detailed breakdown of your spending. The app also notifies you of any potential events that you may need to account for, so you'll also never be caught off guard by a huge expense again.

What's more, you can use Rocket Money to make automatic savings contributions based on your expenses, develop a budget, and even cancel subscriptions that may be draining your savings account. The app is free to download, and users can choose between a free and paid version.

The free version of the app links to your checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and investment accounts. You can use it to manage your subscriptions, track expenses, and get timely alerts if you spend too much money or your checking account balance has dropped significantly.

The premium version offers all that and more, including a subscription service cancellation assistant and access to a Rocket Money expert for times when you may need some extra assistance. That said, you will need to shell out between $3 to $12 per month to access the more important features, based on what Rocket Money describes as a "pay what you think is fair" model.