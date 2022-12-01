Venmo Vs CashApp: Which Is The Better Payment App?

Gone are the days when people had to drive to a Western Union to send money to family and friends in need. Today, you only need your smartphone and a money transfer app. Venmo and Cash App are two of the most widely used mobile payment apps that allow users to send money from their phones. Both apps simplify sending money to family and friends.

When deciding which payment app is better, Venmo or Cash App, it's essential to understand the type of financial institution they fall under. Neither Venmo nor Cash App are banks. They are peer-to-peer financial platforms that are free to download on iOS and Android devices.

Like all things, they each have their pros and cons. Deciding which app is best really depends on your individual needs.

While Venmo and Cash App are great for sending money to friends and family instantly, you will need to compare the two apps if you are looking for additional features. For instance, they both offer credit cards with various advantages, such as crypto-cash back. Neither Venmo nor Cash App charges fees for sending money if your account is linked to a bank or debit card. Also, neither charge an account fee nor a maintenance fee.