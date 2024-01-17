5 Helpful Google Sheets Templates For Your Small Business

As a small business owner, you're juggling myriad tasks daily, from meetings to budgeting, and everything in between. This not only becomes exhausting but also eats into your precious time, inevitably affecting your overall productivity.

While there are various task management apps available, not all of them come free,

and if you're not ready to allocate a significant budget for those tools, there is a cost-effective alternative – Google Sheets.

It provides access to a range of pre-designed templates that cater specifically to small businesses. Think of them as virtual assistants, ready to lend a helping hand in organizing and streamlining your business processes. Below, we share five helpful Google Sheets templates that are perfect for small businesses.

It's worth noting that the templates we'll explore are sourced from Google Sheets' template gallery, accessible to both free and paid users. However, if you're interested in uploading custom templates beyond the gallery offerings, you'll need access to Google Workspace.