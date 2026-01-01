5 Of The Best Chevy Models For Off-Roading

The smallest pickup truck in Chevrolet's current fleet, the Colorado, is the brand's way of competing in the lower end of the market without sacrificing on crucial features. With the base trim starting at $31,900, it's one of the most affordable trucks in the mid-size segment. But if you want to maximize its potential, you have to spend at least $50,700 for the top-spec ZR2 trim (with a $1,695 destination charge).

Under the hood, every trim for the 2025 Colorado has the same 2.7L four-cylinder producing 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, with the ZR2 not getting any special variant. Still, that's only slightly less than what the Tacoma TRD Pro can manage, which sits at a higher $64,350. The ZR2 trim for the Colorado, however, properly shines elsewhere. For starters, you get Multimatic DSSV dampers with a three-inch lift to help move over trickier terrain. The ZR2 also gets all five drive modes as standard for maximum versatility, including Terrain, Baja, Off-Road, Tow/Haul, and Normal. Features such as the two-speed transfer case and hill descent control come as standard with this trim.

While the base ZR2 is one of the most capable, spend another $11,700, and you can enjoy the Bison package. This adds skid plates throughout the bodywork, larger 35-inch tires, and jounce control dampers instead of the standard DSSV shocks. We got to review the ZR2 Bison last year, and we were impressed with how capable the truck really is.