3 Of The Best Years For The Chevy Traverse, And 2 To Avoid (According To Owners)

Chevrolet is one of the many American automakers that focus heavily on the SUV segment in 2025. The GM-owned brand still has the Corvette keeping the it competitive in the sports car segment, albeit one of the most exclusive parts of it, as well as a solid lineup of truck lines, but with a total of 10 SUVs in production moving into 2026, Chevy makes sure to cover all bases in the most popular area of the industry. One of these nameplates is the Chevrolet Traverse, positioned as the brand's premium mid-size SUV. Priced at $40,700, it's the third most expensive in the SUV fleet, but looking at older models can help you save money for a relatively upscale SUV compared to the competition.

As is the case with most cars on the used market, checking to see which model years are the most prone to problems can help you make the most informed decision possible. It's safe to say that Chevrolet doesn't have the reputation for reliability as a brand like Toyota, and there are a few model years of the Traverse you should approach with caution. That doesn't mean all older models should be avoided; some manage to stand head and shoulders above when looking at the reviews and complaints submitted by owners across various forums and websites. Here's a look at three Chevrolet Traverse model years that seem safe to buy, and two that should be avoided.