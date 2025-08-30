This SUV Has The Best 5-Year Resale Value, According To KBB
If you're buying a new car, there are a lot of considerations. Size, capability, and price are all probably at the top of your list. Fuel economy, power, and even towing capacity could be part of your search as well. But checking the resale value of your new vehicle should definitely be on that list, too. Buying a vehicle with good resale value is about thinking long-term. Just about everything loses value over time, especially cars. Planning accordingly and buying cars with better resale value, however, can help you lose less money when you eventually sell your car and move on to something new.
The best resale value amongst SUVs in 2025, according to KBB, is with the highly capable Toyota 4Runner. According to Kelley Blue Book, a new 4Runner today will retain 60% of its value over the next five years. The 4Runner is fourth on the list of all new cars for sale, too, beating out SUVs like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, as well as luxury cars like the Porsche 911 and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G-Wagon). What's ahead for the 4Runner? Well, the Toyota Tacoma takes the top spot with new 2025 vehicles. It has a projected resale value of 64.1% in five years. Then the Chevrolet Corvette and the Toyota Tundra tuck in neatly to the number 2 and 3 spots. The Ford Bronco is just below the 4Runner at a projected resale value of 57% after five years.
Factors that contribute to resale value
It should be noted that this is a projection. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is all new, and it's a completely new generation for the off-road conquering SUV, so it's impossible to know exactly how much a 4Runner will be worth in a few years. If some unexpected recall happens or if there are reliability issues over time, that resale value could change. Also, the condition of your vehicle plays a big role in how much it's worth over time. Neglected maintenance and damage to the vehicle can certainly bring the value down, while proper upkeep can maintain the value much better. For what it's worth, modifying vehicles can reduce their resale value, too; so maybe think twice about all those little ladders and snorkel modifications you plan on doing to your future 4Runner.
According to KBB, after 60 months (5 years) of ownership, a new vehicle will retain an average of only 44.6% of its original value. Let's compare that to the 4Runner's projected value with the market average. Today, a new base-trim 4Runner SR5 has an MSRP of $42,765 (including $1,495 destination fee). With KBB's projection of 60% retained value, in five years, it would have a value of $25,659. With the average of 44.6% from other models, that number would drop to $19,073.19. Pick the right vehicle, with good resale value (and keep it in good shape), and it could save you upwards of $6,500 over the next five years.