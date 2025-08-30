This SUV Has The Best 5-Year Resale Value, According To KBB

If you're buying a new car, there are a lot of considerations. Size, capability, and price are all probably at the top of your list. Fuel economy, power, and even towing capacity could be part of your search as well. But checking the resale value of your new vehicle should definitely be on that list, too. Buying a vehicle with good resale value is about thinking long-term. Just about everything loses value over time, especially cars. Planning accordingly and buying cars with better resale value, however, can help you lose less money when you eventually sell your car and move on to something new.

The best resale value amongst SUVs in 2025, according to KBB, is with the highly capable Toyota 4Runner. According to Kelley Blue Book, a new 4Runner today will retain 60% of its value over the next five years. The 4Runner is fourth on the list of all new cars for sale, too, beating out SUVs like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, as well as luxury cars like the Porsche 911 and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class (G-Wagon). What's ahead for the 4Runner? Well, the Toyota Tacoma takes the top spot with new 2025 vehicles. It has a projected resale value of 64.1% in five years. Then the Chevrolet Corvette and the Toyota Tundra tuck in neatly to the number 2 and 3 spots. The Ford Bronco is just below the 4Runner at a projected resale value of 57% after five years.