Do Mods Affect Your Car's Resale Value?
Automakers spend billions of dollars on developing new vehicle models through R&D processes that can often last four to five years. These development cycles also encompass design, engineering, prototyping, market validations, and many other cycles, all intended to make the car as competitive and as good as it can be. The design phase, although creative in nature, has to follow specific rules, including pedestrian safety standards, aerodynamics, ergonomics, and coherence with the brand's design philosophy.
When modifying a vehicle, owners alter these key factory specifications, which can hurt the car's overall value. In general, poorly designed and permanent modifications do affect a car's resale value negatively, while removable and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) mods fare considerably better. It all has to do with how well said modifications and upgrades match what prospective buyers are looking for on the used car market, and in that situation, some mods increase desirability while others can even ruin it.
Disadvantages of car mods and best practices
The main disadvantages of modifying cars are the possibility of voiding a car's warranty and violating state or federal regulations. For example, if one installs huge wheels and tires, which cause problems with the car's drivetrain, the automaker likely will not cover the repairs. Oversized wheels and tires also affect the mpg and can even be dangerous due to reduced handling. It's the same story with exhaust or ECU modifications, as both can lead to the car failing emissions testing.
Distasteful and permanent mods can reduce a car's resale value the most, especially if they are niche and aren't backed by relevant functional or stylistic reasons. According to Jalopnik, not all mods are worth spending money on, and that's especially the case for nonfunctional upgrades such as putting a massive rear wing on a front-wheel-drive economy car. Certain modifications can also increase insurance premiums or have a limited buyer appeal. This can make it a lot harder to sell the car due to no one liking a specific color or decal.
When modifying a car, it's important to check local laws and make sure the planned mods don't affect the car's warranty status. It's always best to stick to reversible mods, since these can be reverted to stock when it comes time to sell the car. OEM and high-quality aftermarket upgrades are also recommended.
Mods that can boost value and driving comfort
Some modifications can potentially increase your car's resale value, or at the very least, not make it worse. For example, if you own a "poverty-spec" car, upgrading the wheels and tires for a set of stock-size certified higher-trim OEM wheels with premium tires is likely to boost your car's resale value. Paint protection film across the entire car can also increase a car's resale value, especially if the car is an expensive sports car or classic car.
A great example of a tasteful, functional, and potentially even an appreciating mod is installing a modern Porsche infotainment system into a classic 911. These modifications are Porsche-certified and are installed in Porsche's service centers, and according to Ulrike Lutz, Director of Porsche Classic, "There is huge demand for contemporary networking of our timeless classics". Such increased demand can often positively impact the car's resale value.
Investing in high-quality yet affordable mods, can also be a great way to either preserve or increase a car's resale value. These include seat and steering wheel covers that can keep the car's interior in optimum condition, and the best part is that they can be easily removed when it's time to sell. Lastly, worthwhile mods also include modifications that solve existing problems with certain cars, such as the infamous intermediate shaft-bearing failure (IMS) problem with older 996 Porsche models, which can be proactively solved via IMS kits and thus positively influence the car's resale value.