Do Mods Affect Your Car's Resale Value?

The main disadvantages of modifying cars are the possibility of voiding a car's warranty and violating state or federal regulations. For example, if one installs huge wheels and tires, which cause problems with the car's drivetrain, the automaker likely will not cover the repairs. Oversized wheels and tires also affect the mpg and can even be dangerous due to reduced handling. It's the same story with exhaust or ECU modifications, as both can lead to the car failing emissions testing.

Distasteful and permanent mods can reduce a car's resale value the most, especially if they are niche and aren't backed by relevant functional or stylistic reasons. According to Jalopnik, not all mods are worth spending money on, and that's especially the case for nonfunctional upgrades such as putting a massive rear wing on a front-wheel-drive economy car. Certain modifications can also increase insurance premiums or have a limited buyer appeal. This can make it a lot harder to sell the car due to no one liking a specific color or decal.

When modifying a car, it's important to check local laws and make sure the planned mods don't affect the car's warranty status. It's always best to stick to reversible mods, since these can be reverted to stock when it comes time to sell the car. OEM and high-quality aftermarket upgrades are also recommended.