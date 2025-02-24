Do Bigger Tires Affect MPG? (And Should You Switch To Smaller One Instead?)

Today's cars are a product of years of design, testing, and development. Each component — including the nuts, bolts, belts, and tires intended for the car — undergo continuous evaluation and refinement before they finally get installed in the actual production version. This is meant to ensure that the car that comes out of the factory is at its peak condition, and no modifications are needed.

This, however, does not dissuade owners from modifying their cars with the intention of either a visual or performance upgrade. One of the easiest mods to do is changing the stock rims and tires for a better design or a bigger size. Aesthetically, installing bigger rims and low-profile tires can significantly alter a car's appearance, by lowering or raising its ride height, or altering its stance. Performance-wise, benchmark tests show that installing larger and wider tires significantly improves grip for cornering, acceleration, or braking. At the same time, though, bigger tires can negatively affect the fuel consumption rate.

As indicated by several studies, including one from Consumer Reports, there is a trade-off to using bigger tires. Before deciding if stock tires or even a smaller size is better, it would be best to review all options before changing or upgrading to a bigger tire size to determine if the benefits outweigh any downside or risk.

