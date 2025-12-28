4 Must-Have Samsung Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Samsung is a name that has become synonymous with smartphones. Its long-standing Galaxy lineup of phones and tablets has helped the company achieve this level of popularity among consumers. Some of the best Android phones you can buy come courtesy of Samsung, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold7. Moreover, Samsung's phones in recent years have been received quite well by reviewers and users — which is partly due to design refinements, but also thanks to a cleaner software experience with newer versions of One UI.

You likely also know that Samsung manufactures televisions, refrigerators, and other appliances. With a market cap of around $500 billion, however, it shouldn't be a surprise knowing that Samsung has more than a few irons in the fire. Even if we stick to the more consumer-facing side of things, you'd be impressed by how wide of a product catalog the company has in store. For instance, did you know that besides phones and tablets, Samsung actively sells ultrabooks that rival the likes of the MacBook?

That would still be an easy guess, but the point stands — Samsung manufactures all sorts of products that don't crawl up in popularity as much as its phones or TVs. We've listed four such gadgets from the company that could prove to be of great value to the right buyer.