4 Must-Have Samsung Gadgets You Didn't Know Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Samsung is a name that has become synonymous with smartphones. Its long-standing Galaxy lineup of phones and tablets has helped the company achieve this level of popularity among consumers. Some of the best Android phones you can buy come courtesy of Samsung, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold7. Moreover, Samsung's phones in recent years have been received quite well by reviewers and users — which is partly due to design refinements, but also thanks to a cleaner software experience with newer versions of One UI.
You likely also know that Samsung manufactures televisions, refrigerators, and other appliances. With a market cap of around $500 billion, however, it shouldn't be a surprise knowing that Samsung has more than a few irons in the fire. Even if we stick to the more consumer-facing side of things, you'd be impressed by how wide of a product catalog the company has in store. For instance, did you know that besides phones and tablets, Samsung actively sells ultrabooks that rival the likes of the MacBook?
That would still be an easy guess, but the point stands — Samsung manufactures all sorts of products that don't crawl up in popularity as much as its phones or TVs. We've listed four such gadgets from the company that could prove to be of great value to the right buyer.
Galaxy SmartTag2
A product category that has grown in popularity in the recent few years is that of Bluetooth trackers. They are tiny coin or card-shaped accessories that you can slip into your backpack or slide into your wallet. The Bluetooth trackers then relay their location, which you can view on your phone from anywhere. A Bluetooth tracker essentially adds functionality similar to Apple's Find My to any item you own. If you're well-engrossed in the Samsung ecosystem and have been eyeing a gadget like this, you should check out the Galaxy SmartTag2.
It's worth noting that the Galaxy SmartTag2 is designed to work exclusively for Samsung phones and tablets. It requires a Samsung account and the SmartThings app for pairing and tracking. For Samsung phones with ultra-wideband support like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, you get Compass View when you're in Bluetooth range of your SmartTag2. This lets you pinpoint the exact location of your items as opposed to being displayed just a rough guesstimate on the map.
The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is priced at $19 a piece and has a 4.4-star rating from over 4,000 reviews on Amazon. You can also pick up a four-pack for $55 if you have more than one valuable you want tracked. Many verified buyers praise its reliability and ease of use, especially thanks to its through-hole keyring design. It's rated to last up to 500 days, and it is relatively simple to change the Galaxy SmartTag's battery.
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo
Samsung's flagship phones have had wireless charging since 2015 — and the technology has only improved since. However, it's essential to get the right wireless charger to make sure your Samsung phone is charging as fast as possible. There are great third-party options from brands like Anker and Ugreen, but Samsung happens to make a wireless charger of its own — the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is listed at $90 on Amazon and has a 4.5-star rating with nearly 3,000 reviews.
It's designed to facilitate charging for a smartphone and an accessory, like a Galaxy Watch or a pair of truly wireless earbuds. It features a cooling fan that helps alleviate the heat generated by wireless charging, which also keeps it running at higher charging speeds for a longer time. This is otherwise a known issue with wireless chargers — they end up trickling down their charging speeds to manage heat. It packs a slim, pad-like design, which definitely helps it blend in well with other items on a desk.
That said, like other options in the market, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo doesn't let you prop your phone up at an angle. Verified buyers on Amazon praise the wireless charger's build quality and the convenience it offers of charging two devices at once, but it does cost more than its competitors. Device compatibility is wide, but you will need one of the newer Galaxy phones to hit the max speed of 15 watts.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor
Samsung makes some of the easiest-to-recommend televisions and monitors, but it also has a catalog of smart monitors. If you've never heard of this product category before, we don't blame you. The very existence of a monitor depends on a device that can output a video signal — something like a PC, laptop, or gaming console. Well, smart monitors are attempting to break away from this dependency by bundling in their own operating system and built-in apps, while also providing users the option to hook up a computer or console if they please.
The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is a 32-inch 4K display that packs in smart TV features. It runs a modified version of One UI and lets you stream content from your favorite apps out of the box. It can even run apps like Microsoft 365. For connectivity, you get a USB-C upstream and HDMI for input, and two USB-A downstream ports. You can control smart devices in your home via the monitor's SmartThings functionality as well.
TechRadar reviewed an older model of the same monitor, and rated it four out of five stars, while complimenting all of the features it packs inside. However, the 60Hz panel and 4ms response time don't make it an ideal pick for gaming. At $699, it's definitely more expensive than regular 4K monitors, but if you're looking for a display but don't have a computer to pair it with, then a smart monitor could be very useful.
Galaxy Ring
If you're deep into wearables, you might have stumbled across smart rings from brands like Oura and Ultrahuman. These offer essential health tracking benefits, while maintaining a sleek form factor. Although smart rings aren't popular, they are a great alternative for those who want basic health tracking features without needing to wear a smartwatch all the time. Samsung just so happens to make a smart ring as well, it just tends to get overshadowed by the Galaxy Watch series.
The Galaxy Ring comes with three sensors that can track your activity, heart rate, and skin temperature. This combination lets it track workouts automatically. You also get sleep tracking, along with an Energy Score, that's calculated based on how well you slept the previous night. A benefit of having no screen or any features other than fitness tracking is that you get considerably better battery life than a smartwatch could provide. Samsung claims the Galaxy Ring can last up to a week on a full charge.
The charging cradle it comes with can itself hold another full charge — meaning you could go up to 14 days without having to plug your Galaxy Ring and its cradle into a wall adapter. In our review of the Galaxy Watch, we went over how accurate its biometric tracking was, but also covered how you require a Samsung phone and an account to use it, and the fact that, at $399, it's quite an expensive purchase.
How we picked these Samsung gadgets
Samsung makes a lot of devices, and has been for decades — which alleviates most of the major durability concerns one might have when shopping from other brands. To compile this list, we focused on products that go beyond the company's more obvious smartphone and television options. We went through Samsung's latest product catalog to ensure we're only recommending current-gen hardware.
We relied on the feedback provided by verified buyers on Amazon who have owned and used these gadgets enough to form a strong opinion about them. We also referred to trusted sources like TechRadar and our own in-house reviews, where we extensively test products before making a recommendation.
A good thing to note is that many of the gadgets that Samsung sells only play nice if you've already adapted to the company's ecosystem. Products like the Galaxy SmartTag2 and the Galaxy Ring, for instance, are Samsung exclusives, and will not work with other Android devices. The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor and the Wireless Charger Duo, on the other hand, have a much wider compatibility.