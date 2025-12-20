15 iPad Settings To Help Make The Tech Senior-Friendly

Can you imagine how many iPads currently exist in the world? Apple's iPad is a multi-billion-dollar earner for the company, and people all over the world own one. In fact, more than 40% of people in the U.S. owned an iPad as of 2024. Whether you're looking at the merits of the 10th Gen iPad versus the iPad 11, or are hanging on to an older iPad Mini, there are plenty of perks to using an iPad for everything from daily life to entertainment to gaming.

And while seniors aged 65 and older make up the smallest group of iPad owners, that doesn't mean Apple has neglected this segment of the market. Plenty of built-in settings on the iPad lend themselves to creating a better experience for seniors, if you know where to look. Although you might want to wait for the best time to buy a new iPad, owning an Apple tablet is one way for seniors to stay connected and access entertainment. Note: While we've included screenshots of various iPad settings, your iPad's menus may look different depending on the model and iPadOS version.