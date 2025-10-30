5 Free Apps You Should Install ASAP On Any iPad

Built-in dictation on the iPad is okay for basic conversational text messages, but it leaves a lot to be desired for anything more serious. Upgrade your experience with Whisper Transcription. You'll be able to dictate with much higher accuracy and have the dictation model intelligently fill in the correct punctuation. It's ideal for those who are privacy-conscious since it uses local models without sending anything to servers, but still includes the option to send the text to your own subscribed AI service for extra processing. Multiple languages are supported, and it can transcribe from a wide variety of audio formats like MP3 and M4A. It's transcription-first, but the dictation deserves a mention.

Dictation can be done in a couple of ways. One, open the app, run a new dictation, and copy the result to your app of choice. Or two, you can use the Whisper Dictation keyboard. Select this keyboard in the app where you do your writing, press the Dictation button, speak naturally, and boom, the result goes straight into the text box without having to leave the app. Finally, if you want to dictate something much longer, it's best to record it in the Voice Memos app and use the Share Sheet to bring it into Whisper. Note that dictations will run faster on iPad Pro chips like the new iPad Pro M5.

Whisper Transcription is free to use, although that limits you to the Tiny and Base models. While great, they pale in comparison to the Medium and Large models. For that, you'll need to upgrade to Pro, and sadly, this is a subscription. If you like Whisper Transcription, then you're going to love MacWhisper, which is made by the same developers. It's one of the best Mac apps of 2025.