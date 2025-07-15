Here's How You Can Unlock Your iPad Without A Passcode

From phones to bank accounts, most of us juggle several passwords, PINs, and passcodes, making it hard to keep track of all of them. Maybe it's happened to you: you pick up your iPad, swipe to unlock it, and your mind goes blank — you just can't remember your passcode. Whether you recently changed it or mixed it up with the passcode you use for another device, the result is the same: you can't unlock your device. If you try too many different passcode combinations, you'll end up disabling the device, and the iPad Unavailable or Security Lockout screen might appear. When this happens, you'll have to use an alternate method to regain access to your device.

Unfortunately, once you're locked out of your iPad, there's no way to bypass the passcode to get back into the device. Instead, you'll have to erase it and set it up as new or restore it from a backup. There are two ways you can do this: by using a computer or, if your iPad runs iPadOS 17 or later, directly from the lock screen. This process completely erases your iPad, wiping all apps, photos, and personal data. If you've backed up your iPad to iCloud, you'll be able to pick up where you left off with your most recent backup. If not, you'll lose your data and have to start from scratch.