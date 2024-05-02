How To Back Up Your iPad To iCloud

Although it is not a requirement to back up any of your devices, there are plenty of practical reasons why you should. Having an iCloud backup can make it easier to move all your data to a new iPad, save your files before sending it to a repair facility, or give you peace of mind before upgrading your iPad to the latest software.

Right out of the box, Apple already provides 5 GB of storage and an email account for free with its standard iCloud account, which can be used to store everything from your media files, notes, passwords, and other data. A crucial part of the Apple ecosystem, iCloud is the glue that brings all of its devices together, making it easier to share and access files between everything from your iPad to your Mac. However, Apple also offers a subscription to iCloud+ for people who have larger storage requirements.

For casual iPad users, you can avail yourselves of the basic iCloud+ plan which offers 50 GB of storage for only $0.99 per month. You can also opt for the 200 GB ($2.99), 2 TB ($9.99), 6 TB ($29.99), or 12 TB ($59.99) plans. Aside from additional benefits such as hidden emails, custom domain names, and other security features, iCloud+ bundles can also be shared with up to five family members. Before we proceed with how to back up your iPad via iCloud, here's a rundown of what it actually includes so you can be mindful of its limitations.