15 Of The Fastest Motorcycles Of The 1960s

Speed is king. Seldom does a new vehicle model year debut without magazines trumpeting its zero-to-60 mph times. Heck, automakers even race to see how fast a car (or bike) can stop. If there is a measure of speed that impresses, you can bet that the engineers (and marketers) of the world overwork overtime to get that information to the consumer. Everyone wants to be the fastest, and nowhere is that as true as in the motorcycle market.

There are no minivans in the motorcycle world. They are, almost by nature, impractical and appealing to thrill-seekers. Manufacturers have spent millions on research, from engineering superchargers from the ground up to shaving every fraction of an ounce from a design. The thing is, not everyone can be the fastest, but almost everyone can be fast.

The 1960s were a slow burn in motorcycling. Some manufacturers, such as Harley-Davidson, lost ground in the top-speed competition. Meanwhile, others, like Honda, gave birth to the very concept of the superbike. While the performance numbers of these machines seem quaint compared to some of the fastest motorcycles ever built, each one was a heavyweight contender for the speed crown in its time. The Ninja H2R soared because the H1 Mach III sputtered. So strap in as we take a trip down memory lane to revisit 15 of the fastest motorcycles from the 1960s.