American Outlaws: The History Of Biker Gangs Explained

Post-war America came upon a rather unique "issue" in 1945 when the conflict was done. Thousands and thousands of WWII veterans were coming back home; They'd experienced intense camaraderie, constant adrenaline, and a sense of purpose that sorting mail or selling insurance could never bring about. Some of these men found motorcycles. More specifically, they found each other through motorcycles — forming clubs and associations of people who liked to ride. Now, these clubs that were formed weren't initially criminal enterprises, but attempts at recreating the brotherhood that the military had afforded people.

But then, what had begun as groups of vets looking for camaraderie turned (over eight decades) into something a lot more complex. Over time, these clubs became rebellion symbols, then the focus of Hollywood, then threats to public order, and finally, some factions turned to criminality. The DOJ calls some of them "Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs" or OMGs for short — though not every motorcycle club is an OMG. Film mythologized them, law enforcement pursued them, and the media sensationalized them. Each reaction fed the next, creating a feedback loop that attracted both genuine riders and those seeking the outlaw image.

Now, this transition was not fast, nor was it universal; with some clubs remaining focused on riding and brotherhood even today. Other clubs discovered that their layout, structure and loyalty (things that made them good riding clubs) — also made them good at "other pursuits", so to speak. This is how veterans' riding clubs became America's most enduring outlaw subculture.