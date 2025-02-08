Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs Vs. Motorcycle Clubs: What's The Difference?

After World War II, veterans had a difficult time adjusting to civilian life, but many of them found a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and order with other veterans. Between their severance and a booming postwar economy, it was easy for them to buy motorcycles, giving them something to coalesce around. Little did anyone know it at the time, but a new subculture was in the making. The image you, your neighbor, and just about everyone else envisions for a motorcycle gang member emerged in 1947. The American Motorcyclist Association held a race in Hollister, California, that hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts attended, and allegedly, they turned it into a night of drunken debauchery.

Advertisement

Time magazine documented the depravity, but it was an photograph of biker Eddie Davenport sitting on a bike with a beer in his hand and empty bottles laying at his feet that many remember of July 4, 1947. While bikers who were present for the event argued that it wasn't as bad as Time made it out to be, the biker reputation was already solidified and it became the real-life event that inspired Marlon Brando's movie "The Wild One."

The so-called Hollister riots forced the American Motorcycle Association to claim that 99% of its members were law-abiding citizens, while 1% weren't, according to Vox. This cemented the biker image as well as split the subculture into two groups. Bikers were either law-abiding and rode with other law-abiding motorcycle enthusiasts or they were a one-percenter and joined up with one of the emerging outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs).

Advertisement