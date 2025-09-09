5 Of The Fastest Spitfire Versions, Ranked By Top Speed

The Supermarine Spitfire first gained fame for its role defending England alongside other aircraft during the Battle of Britain in the summer of 1940. The Spitfire's pilots soared on distinctive elliptical wings, the distant profile of which signaled safety to England's beleaguered population and danger to the many iconic Axis aircraft.

Formed on a rock-solid basis and beloved by its pilots, the Spitfire first flew in March 1936, and the Mark (Mk) I entered operational service with the Royal Air Force (RAF) in 1938. The modern monoplane design and Merlin engine gave it reliable operation and a top speed of 364 mph.

Over 20,000 Supermarine Spitfires took to the skies through 24 generations. Thanks to Britain's then-intact global empire, the Spitfire even fought in the Pacific Theater and Far East campaigns over Myanmar (then Burma) as part of the British Commonwealth's forces. Yet, like Churchill, its career barely survived the war. The last Spitfire rolled off the line in 1948.

This plane wasn't always the fastest, but it was a respected and formidable participant in history's most ferocious air war. Its distinctive lines and heritage make it a favorite among aviation enthusiasts, and its presence in aviation history belies a surprisingly short career of massive significance. Here are the quickest iterations it ever got.