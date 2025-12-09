5 Drag Racing Icons That Owned The Quarter Mile In The 1980s

The 1980s was a transformative decade for the automotive industry, especially as it was recovering from the Malaise Era of the '70s. With engine power rising back to reasonable levels and car design moving away from the trends that gave us some of the worst-looking cars from the 1970s, car manufacturers started releasing models that were once again capable of owning the quarter mile.

And while there were quite a few options from that decade that were relatively quick, there were only a handful that achieved truly iconic status. These cars combined power, performance, and looks — a refreshing change from the anemic engines and dreadful aesthetics of the previous decade — and that still hold up to this day. This was also the time when turbocharged engines started gaining popularity, allowing cars like the Buick GNX and Ford Mustang SVO to beat larger V8 engines with their smaller V6 and I4 motors.

We won't be able to list all the vehicles that every teenager from the 1980s swooned over, so you might be disappointed to find that your favorite isn't listed below. Nevertheless, these are some of the most legendary muscle cars to grace the drag strips of the 1980s that remain mythical more than 40 years later.