4 Classic Pontiac Cars From The 1980s (And How Much They're Worth Today)

You can't tell the history of the American automotive industry without General Motors. For over a century, GM has been the parent company of so many of the most famous brands to ever produce a vehicle, from Cadillac to Chevrolet to Buick. However, there have been a good number of brands that have fallen by the wayside as well. Some of them we don't remember at all, but others were staples of GM for decades, and it seemed like they would always be around. Out of all its defunct brands, Pontiac may be the most disheartening. This was one of the brands at the forefront of the muscle car revolution, and you'd be surprised how much some of the most legendary Pontiacs from the 1960s are worth today. But despite its history, the company has been shuttered since 2010.

While the decade may not have been the high point for the company, Pontiac was still able to produce a good number of quality automobiles in the 1980s. Every company had to deal with emissions restrictions and an oil crisis in the 1970s, and nearly every company struggled to find its footing in this new landscape. There are a good number of Pontiacs from the '80s for sale or auction, and the prices they can command may or may not surprise you. Let's look at four different Pontiacs from the decade and whether or not they may be in your budget.

[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]